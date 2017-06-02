Essel packs a punch with a paper bus, name tag and magnets for Cadbury Gems!

Essel launches a new set of collectibles with the Cadbury Gems ball. Paper buses, name tags, and magnets in different designs are Essel's bonanza for all Gems lovers. There's a different surprise in every ball so be on the lookout!

-- Essel launches a set of three collectibles with the Cadbury Gems ball. The best part is that inside every ball there's a different surprise like paper buses, name tags, and magnets in different designs. The bus converts into a toy paper bus in a few simple steps and becomes a fun plaything for kids.This Gems series is a bonanza for buyers and clearly shows Essel's proficiency in providing simple yet effective in-pack promotional solutions for top global brands such as Cadbury.Essel and Mondelez have had a long-standing and successful partnership and this latest offering proves how well Essel understands the brand positioning strategies of a kid-oriented sub-brand like Gems.Essel has been providing a variety of promotional solutions to several brands across the globe for the last two decades and has a proven track record of designing innovative promotional campaigns, like this one.Apart from these, Essel's has expertise in providing licensed products, branded merchandise, trade/ consumer premiums and gifting solutions. It helps brands meet their business objectives through effective marketing and procurement outcomes and offers enhanced reporting and cost management!