News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Essel packs a punch with a paper bus, name tag and magnets for Cadbury Gems!
Essel launches a new set of collectibles with the Cadbury Gems ball. Paper buses, name tags, and magnets in different designs are Essel's bonanza for all Gems lovers. There's a different surprise in every ball so be on the lookout!
This Gems series is a bonanza for buyers and clearly shows Essel's proficiency in providing simple yet effective in-pack promotional solutions for top global brands such as Cadbury.
Essel and Mondelez have had a long-standing and successful partnership and this latest offering proves how well Essel understands the brand positioning strategies of a kid-oriented sub-brand like Gems.
Essel has been providing a variety of promotional solutions to several brands across the globe for the last two decades and has a proven track record of designing innovative promotional campaigns, like this one.
Apart from these, Essel's has expertise in providing licensed products, branded merchandise, trade/ consumer premiums and gifting solutions. It helps brands meet their business objectives through effective marketing and procurement outcomes and offers enhanced reporting and cost management!
(www.esselcorp.com)
Contact
Essel Marketing & Promotions Pvt. Ltd.
***@esselcorp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse