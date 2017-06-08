News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
EureekaBI and Level One Technologies Partner to Offer Complete Business Intelligence Tools
With the U.S. economy expected to grow at an annual rate of 3%, there is growing doubt whether the transportation industry is prepared to meet the increased demand for its services. For the past decade, the number of carriers and third parties serving the U.S market has declined, as evidenced by the number of carriers who have gone out of business and the number of small third parties who have been acquired by larger entities. As we enter into a period of economic expansion, Level One believes it's essential for the remaining shippers and third parties to have access to reliable and accurate rating data, both current and forecasted, that will allow them to retain and attract carriers, by offering them competitive rates, both near and long term.
"The combination of Eureeka's rating system, and Epay Manager's electronic invoice presentment and payment platform will give our customers the tools they need, from procurement through settlement, to compete in today's environment"
He added, "The combined tools will make our customers more efficient and profitable, and will cause them to view Level One as an indispensable business partner."
Kevin Miles of EureekaBI says, "Eureeka is excited about the new capabilities this partnership brings to our current and future members. Along with Level One, we now have the ability to create a seamless flow of data that will streamline rate forecasting, quoting and the RFP process."
About EureekaBI
EureekaBI, based in Hartford, CT, is a leading provider of web business intelligence tools, specializing in supply chain and logistics. The company's software provides historical reports on rates; but, it's also capable of forecasting future rates based on economic conditions and forecasts, and other variables such as the time of year and forecasted weather conditions. These predictive elements are designed to create intelligent responses to a customer's RFP, and make the bidding process both faster and more accurate. Additional information may be obtained at www.eureekabi.com or via email at info@eureekabi.com.
About Level One Technologies, Inc.
Level One Technologies provides transportation companies with innovative, web-based applications that streamline common business practices and workflow, to promote and enhance economic opportunities between third parties, shippers and carriers. The company's core application is Epay Manager, a Web-based application that integrates with a shipper's or third party's management system to facilitate the exchange of electronic invoices, documents and payments between the company and its carriers and customers. Additional information may be obtained at www.levelonetechnologies.com or via email at info@levelonetechnologies.com.
Contact
Level One Technologies, Inc
***@levelonetechnologies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 08, 2017