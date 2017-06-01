News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Innovative Medical Products forms relationship with Center for Education, Simulation and Innovation
Cooperative relationship between IMP and CESI at Hartford [CT] Hospital will bring added value to each party
CESI is a national and international simulation-based training facility located at Hartford (CT) Hospital. It is one of the only facilities in the United States offering a fully comprehensive range of robotic and high technology training capabilities to a wide range of medical providers from virtually every medical specialty. About 11,000 practitioners come through the center every year.
Innovative Medical Products designs and manufactures patient positioning devices for healthcare and sports related surgeries. With more than 40 years experience in supporting hospitals, surgery centers, and clinics with products made in the U.S.A., IMP provides patient positioning accuracy to a surgical procedure including robotic and computer assisted surgeries.
"Our relationship with Innovative Medical Products is a wonderful fit," said Stephen Donahue, CESI program director. "The association not only brings two Connecticut enterprises together, each helping the other produce the most effective solutions in surgical procedures and positioning, but the relationship is also good for Connecticut as a whole, attracting clients nationally and internationally, to see and experience first-hand the latest advancements in surgical training."
The cooperative effort will give CESI wide access to IMP's extensive portfolio of patient-positioning devices, as well as the opportunity to work with IMP on developing positioning equipment specifically related to CESI's simulation-based training needs. IMP, on the other hand, will be able to present itself to CESI's broad range of clients interested in the latest advancements in surgical procedures including patient-positioning solutions.
"Our relationship with CESI will help support Connecticut's on-going effort to enhance the relationship between the state's educational institutions and its manufacturing sector, while creating an example for others to follow," said Jim Bailey, president of IMP. "The ultimate goal of this partnership, of course, is to benefit patients through better training and the efficient use of innovative products."
For more information, please visit: www.hartfordhospital.org; or www.impmedical.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse