Dealing with St. Petersburg Flooding and your Home

-- While many homes in Florida lack full-sized basements due to flooding issues, it's still important to know what to do if any small area under your home begins filling up with water. Regardless of whether you have a tiny crawlspace or a larger area, the procedure of dealing with a flood is similar. Whether the culprit is a burst pipe or run off from heavy rain or rising water, one of the worst and most common residential problems is flooding under your homer. No matter what the cause, a flooded crawl space in St. Petersburg requires prompt attention to minimize damage.Here is a guide on what to do if your basement or crawlspace floods.The first step is determining the cause of the flood and stopping it to prevent the problem from worsening. If a pipe burst or is leaking severely, shut off the water as fast as you can – but only if you are able to do so without entering the water. Walking through flood waters in your home is never advised because there is a very realistic chance of electrocution. If possible, turn off the electricity to your home to be on the safe side.If you have water gushing into your home/crawl space from an outside source, tossing sandbags at the source can slow the problem. If the primary cause is a sewage or septic backup, try not to use your toilet, bathtub or appliances that use water, such as the dishwasher or washing machine.If you need to walk into the water once you are 100% sure that there is no danger of electrocution, put on the right protective gear. This is especially important if the flood was caused by a sewage backup since the water may contain dangerous bacteria. If you have any floor drains, make sure they are free from debris so water can flow through freely.Once you have done everything in your power to slow the problem, you need to make a couple phone calls. First, call a reliable, licensed plumber who will come to your home and repair burst pipes, sewer backups, etc. Second, call your homeowner's insurance company to file a claim. Remember to take ample of photographs of the damage so you have evidence to show your agent.If your home's crawlspace is flooded, call us immediately. We will help you clear out the water and repair the source of the leak. We can also help ward off future trouble by installing sump pumps and inspecting household pipes and sewer lines. Don't let a flooded crawlspace put a damper on your day.Performance Plumbers have been serving Tampa Bay and the surrounding counties providing quality repairs, installations and preventive home maintenance with exceptional customer service for 50+ years.A Performance Plumber is licensed and certified and provides high quality plumbing services for your home at affordable price. With more than 50 years' experience we have many regular customers who highly recommend us as a professional and respected service.Our plumbers are fully qualified and licensed plumbers will take the time to understand and meet your needs. We are available 24/7 and we always have a 'live' person answering our phones to serve you betterFor more information call 727-201-1632 or visit www.PerfromancePlumber.com