New Neighbor Link quickly expands to Naples market following initial launch

Warm welcome proves businesses eager to connect to new homeowners
 
 
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Following its recent launch in Lee County, New Neighbor Link will expand to the Naples area in the fall just in time for season. Identifying the desire for businesses to connect with new homeowners, Kathi Castricone and Kim Wheeler announced the launch of their company earlier this year. New Neighbor Link directly links companies to individuals in geo-targeted regions throughout Lee County. Strong immediate demand proves the service is a much-needed offering in the marketplace, given that new homeowners purchase more products and services in the first six months after moving than an established resident spends in a two-year period.

Current reports indicate that nearly 500 new homeowners move to Cape Coral every month, with Fort Myers keeping pace. Likewise, the greater Naples area was recently identified by census research as one of the fastest growing metros in the state. By employing a proprietary geo-targeting list distribution system, New Neighbor Link has begun offering businesses the chance to reach new homeowners with products and services as they move in.

Custom-tailored offers from local businesses arrive in homeowners' mailboxes in a sturdy, elegant gift box on individual cards expertly designed and printed on heavy, glossy stock worthy of recipients' appreciation and safekeeping even in the throes of a harried relocation. For each New Neighbor Link gift box mailing, businesses enjoy industry exclusivity and were originally offered a choice of bundled zip codes in Cape Coral and Fort Myers. Due to high demand, the Estero/Bonita area was launched in May as well.

To foster their success, businesses receive support in crafting the right housewarming gift or promotion to establish a lasting relationship with the homeowner before the competition. Business-building offers can include the services of a contractor, dentist, lawn care service, pest control expert, chiropractor, restaurant or any provider that can help homeowners in their quest to establish ties in the community.

Wheeler has supported business clients' success with marketing and advertising programs for more than 21 years. She owned a new homeowner marketing program in the Kansas City metro area, which she grew and sold as a turnkey business. For more than 13 years she has assisted local business in Fort Myers and Naples with a variety of print and digital marketing strategies.

Castricone has been an advertising and marketing expert in Fort Myers and Naples for more than 20 years, providing local businesses with a measurable return on investment through recommended print and digital marketing programs. Her background as a trainer and manager continues to be an asset to customers of New Neighbor Link.

About New Neighbor Link

New Neighbor Link helps grow local businesses in Southwest Florida by offering niche marketing to a responsive audience.  A custom-tailored message combined with powerful geo-targeted distribution in an elegant gift box mailer delivered to new homeowners provides an intelligent marketing investment with the potential for years of brand loyalty. Visit www.newneighborlink.com for more information.

Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
End
Source:New Neighbor Link
Email:***@conricpr.com
Posted By:***@conricpr.com Email Verified
