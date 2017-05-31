News By Tag
Laboratory Testing Inc. OMTEC Exhibit Will Feature Medical Device Testing Services
Material Testing, Corrosion Testing and Passivation Testing services will be on exhibit by Laboratory Testing Inc. in Booth #334 during OMTEC. The medical industry Expo will be held on June 13-15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
The Lab's A2LA accreditation and ISO/IEC 17025 certification comply with the requirements of ISO 13485 for medical devices and LTI is an approved supplier for many medical manufacturers. Although metal testing is the Lab's specialty, some testing services are also available for polymeric materials.
Laboratory Testing Inc. is scheduled to exhibit in Booth #334 at the 13th Annual OMTEC Event. The Expo will be held in Chicago, Illinois on June 13-15, 2017. Representatives will be available to discuss capabilities and the range of information that testing can provide, including:
· Material composition and identification
· Mechanical properties
· Defects and discontinuities
· Susceptibility to corrosion
· Dimensional accuracy of product features
"There is continuous growth and technological advancement in the field of medical implants and instrumentation. Our customers rely on the results of the testing services performed at LTI to comply with quality assurance requirements and as valuable input to key business decisions. Test results can provide decisive information for research and development, material verification, production control, and more," said Chris Mecleary, New Business Development Manager.
Sponsored byORTHOWORLD (https://www.orthoworld.com/
OMTEC 2017 will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago, IL.Nearly 150 companies are registered to exhibit this year.
About Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/
Contact
Laboratory Testing Inc.
***@labtesting.com
