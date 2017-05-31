 
Laboratory Testing Inc. OMTEC Exhibit Will Feature Medical Device Testing Services

Material Testing, Corrosion Testing and Passivation Testing services will be on exhibit by Laboratory Testing Inc. in Booth #334 during OMTEC. The medical industry Expo will be held on June 13-15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
 
 
HATFIELD, Pa. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) will be exhibiting nondestructive and destructive testing services for the medical industry at the Orthopaedic Manufacturing & Technology Exposition and Conference (OMTEC). LTI is a 33-year-old material testing lab that specializes in the testing of metals. Passivation Testing and Corrosion Testing for the medical device market will be featured by LTI, along with third-party raw material testing, including mechanical testing, chemistry, hardness testing, alpha case, and more.

The Lab's A2LA accreditation and ISO/IEC 17025 certification comply with the requirements of ISO 13485 for medical devices and LTI is an approved supplier for many medical manufacturers. Although metal testing is the Lab's specialty, some testing services are also available for polymeric materials.

Laboratory Testing Inc. is scheduled to exhibit in Booth #334 at the 13th Annual OMTEC Event. The Expo will be held in Chicago, Illinois on June 13-15, 2017. Representatives will be available to discuss capabilities and the range of information that testing can provide, including:

·         Material composition and identification

·         Mechanical properties

·         Defects and discontinuities

·         Susceptibility to corrosion

·         Dimensional accuracy of product features

"There is continuous growth and technological advancement in the field of medical implants and instrumentation. Our customers rely on the results of the testing services performed at LTI to comply with quality assurance requirements and as valuable input to key business decisions. Test results can provide decisive information for research and development, material verification, production control, and more," said Chris Mecleary, New Business Development Manager.

Sponsored byORTHOWORLD (https://www.orthoworld.com/), OMTEC is the only conference that solely serves the global orthopaedic industry. OMTEC is acknowledged as an international conference that brings together suppliers, service providers, and orthopaedic OEM professionals for discussion and networking. OMTEC draws procurement, supply chain, operations, research & development, quality, clinical affairs and executive-levelprofessionals.

OMTEC 2017 will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago, IL.Nearly 150 companies are registered to exhibit this year.

About Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/) (LTI) of Hatfield, PA is a family-owned independent testing and metrology laboratory in business since 1984. The laboratory offers materials testing and analysis services including mechanical, chemical, metallurgical and corrosion testing, nondestructive testing, root cause failure analysis, calibration services, dimensional inspection and test specimen machining. All test and inspection results are provided in certified reports. The laboratory specializes in metal and polymer testing, but also analyzes powdered metals, ores, ferroalloys, composites and ceramics. LTI is accredited by the PRI Nadcap program in materials and nondestructive testing and by A2LA to ISO/IEC 17025 for mechanical, metallurgical and chemical testing, dimensional inspection and calibration services.LTI Metrology (http://www.ltimetrology.com/), a division of Laboratory Testing Inc., provides dimensional inspection services and NIST-traceable calibration services for measuring hand tools, masters and a wide-range of measuring instruments and equipment. On-site calibration, repairs, new instruments and replacement parts are offered. Information on Laboratory Testing services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com, sales@labtesting.com or 800-219-9095.

