Multifacted Songstress Jahna Sebastian Releases her Captivating New Single, 'When Love Shows Light'

Jahna Sebastian

Media Contact

Kathy Liautaud/KLPR Group

kathy@klprgroup.com Kathy Liautaud/KLPR Group

End

-- London based singer/songwriter and producerhas returned with another powerful track after the release of her critically acclaimed singlesand. This time, we are introduced to a song called 'If you are familiar with Ms. Sebastian's harmonies and catchy beats, you will not be too surprised when listening to "When Love Shows Light". The lyrics are vulnerable, intense and intimate. 'When Love Shows Light' will enrapture listeners young and old. The song captures the very essence of what love is and entails. There is a memorable chorus that will draw you in and you will find yourself not being able to resist singing along.is off her forthcoming full length album, it was written, recorded, produced, arranged and mixed by Ms. Sebastian at her studioThe artwork for the cover of 'was photographed byat Castle Studios and the elegant black and gold sequined dress and lovely headpiece worn by Ms. Sebastian was provided byHer glam squad for the shoot included hair stylistand makeup artistWhen asked to discuss the motivation and inspiration for 'When Love Shows Light' Ms. Sebastian stated, "This song is about the need for love, self love, love of others. There is a widespread notion 'everything is possible' and 'opportunities are limitless'. While a great soothing mechanism to temporarily create false sense of happiness, it doesn't last for long and go deep enough. Books we read, music we listen to, conversations we have, experiences we have shape our lives. Our brain remembers everything. We can change how we look at things, but some things we can't change. There is a doorway to compassion in accepting that. There is love in understanding that. But reality is that to think that there are absolutely no limitations is like putting one person at the centre of the universe while disregarding needs, interests and wishes of everyone else and the world around. Because to acknowledge that you may not always choose everything in the candy shop, life is not a toy store and that it's best to make the best out of limitations, to swallow pride and work with what you have rather than assume that you can have everything you want is a lot harder than assume that everybody can be a winner all the time and nothing is impossible. It's a lot harder to actually learn to work with yourself and the energies around you than create fake happiness syndrome and fake confidence. A chill pill to soothe egoistic needs is easier to swallow than pride to have understanding love for yourself and others that life is multidimensional with wins and failures, choices we have to make within the confinement of the environment, but not against time and other people's path in mind as well as the course of history of humanity as a whole."Ms. Sebastian is currently working with talented Russian artist, whom she is working on a series of art projects including a special art exhibition. She is also collaborating withon series of conversations forConversations to raise questions on many issues in society, music industry and much more which will be released as a series of talks. They recently filmed two episodes, the first being 'discussing identity, staying true to yourself and forging your own path. The series are meant to help and inspire people all around the world with relevant topics and insightful outlook to create dialogue and push culture forward.Take a listen to 'on SoundcloudEpisode 1https://lifevocabulary.tumblr.com/post/160312489369/informal-social-conversation-on-creativity-artSoundcloudlink:https://soundcloud.com/multivizionmusic-1/fearless-jahna-sebastian-produced-by-jahna-sebastian-2017Soundcloudlink:https://soundcloud.com/multivizionmusic-1/aftermath-jahna-sebastianhttp://jahnasebastian.com/musicTo keep up withcheck out her social networks below:Instagram: @MultivizionMusic https://www.instagram.com/multivizionmusic/Instagram: @JahnaSebastian https://www.instagram.com/jahnasebastian/Twitter: @JahnaSebastian https://twitter.com/JahnaSebastianwho was classically trained on piano and earned her degree in "Music Business" at the age of 20 at the prestigiousis a multifaceted power house of talent. With her sultry vocals, captivating lyrics, hypnotic beats and exotic beauty she is a force to be reckon with. Not only is she an amazing singer and songwriter, she is an accomplished producer and engineer as well as the owner of a recording studio, Multivizion Music which since its inception has become the nucleus of Russian rap and grime scene in London.Ms. Sebastian continues to pursue music while raising her daughter born in 2008 (whose father is American super producer) and for three years she had been mostly working behind the scenes juggling motherhood and work.After producing and engineering a few hundred songs for other artists, releasing her 'Emancipation EP' in 2009 and a few other songs independently, filming three music videos and acting in three short movies, a feature film "Reversed" release in 2012 and numerous commercials. She has an astonishing track record of hundreds of songs including recording entire album by Oxxxymiron "Vechniy Jid" which had been rated Best Rap Album of 2011 in Russia and nominated for Russian Urban Music Awards.