Local leaders Jim and Teri Stull Introducing the Tavala Executive team to Las Vegas

-- on June 10Tavala will be holding its first meeting in the Las Vegas valley. The local leadership team Jim and Teri Stull will be introducing attendees to VP of Sales Randy Crane & Director of Sales Craig Smith.Not only is Tavala tackling the weight gain epidemic in the United States they are building wealth for their independent members. Join us on Saturday June 10from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Las Vegas Strip South located at 7830 South Las Vegas Boulevard Las Vegas, NV 89123.You and everyone you know will want to be a part of this true ground-floor opportunity. After all, after hearing about Tavala, everyone wants to know more and try the products! We are so excited about the Tavala opportunity, that we are going around the country to share the news. We can't wait to share all the details with you at this important event. You can find out more information by visiting www.numberonehealthcoach.com: Every attendee will receive asample of###About Tavala:Tavala came together with an Executive Team that has decades of experience in business and the direct sales industry. This group saw a big opportunity in a problem that is seen too often among network marketing companies.The problem with many direct sales companies is having to sell overpriced products that don't fill a real need for the end consumer. They struggle to make great products that have an appeal (aside from commission) to both distributors and their customers.We believed there could be a better way to do business...a better and unique way to participate in a direct sales company today.Tavala is the direct sales subscription box company who offers unique, consumable products that are good for your body, both inside and out. A personalized subscription box where you choose the products, the price point, and how often you receive them.###About Jim Stull:Jim Stull is the whale that's known throughout the world as the golden goose of building businesses. He has built several multi-million dollar businesses. Jim has a history of helping individuals on his team achieve the success of their dreams. Jim has opened the Las Vegas area for Tavala. Terispaulding.vcardinfo.com