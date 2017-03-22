Author Teaching Children to Write Their Own Book

Author David (D.E.) Rogers wants to inspire and encourage children to write these stories. He has created the Next Great Writer a nonprofit organization.

-- As you have probably witnessed, children have the largest, wildest imaginations, ripe for writing and full of creativity. Yet writing sometimes takes a back seat in education. Author David (D.E.) Rogers wants to inspire and encourage children to write these stories. He has created the Next Great Writer a nonprofit organization.Next Great Writer is currently seeking donations via Plumfund. You can donate funds at https://www.plumfund.com/community-crowdfunding/Writer or on their website at www.nextgreatwriter.com###Next Great Writer is a rare opportunity for children between the ages of 13 and 18 years of age to write a book about something that they are passionate about. The Next Great Writer program is a Nonprofit Organization that provides kids with the necessary tools, skills, and guidance to successfully write their 1st book. Though our program is online based we will be interactive with our students through our regular webinars, chat boards, and emails. Along the 9-month writing part of the program we will guide our students from chapter one all the way until they have a completed manuscript for publishing and contests. After their book is completed, we help polish their book and if the students want their book will be submitted into the Next Great Writer Awards contest. Entry into the program and contest is free for all dedicated participants. Not only will this teach children the joys of writing but the resilience of going through the process and the reward that will follow, seeing their book in its final format.The goal of this campaign is to reach like-minded people for collaboration, raise money in exchange for early access and rewards, and we also want to spread the word. The more people we can get signed up for the "Next Great Writer" the more functional and successful it will be. So this campaign will give you the basics on our efforts and progress. Beyond that we encourage you to ask us questions, donate and get involved. We developed "Next Great Writer" for your benefit, so enjoy! We believe we are really onto an easier way to get kids excited about writing, while enjoying their innovative efforts.###About David (D.E.) Rogers:The Next Great Writer program will be led and managed by David (d. E.) Rogers. He is also the author of ten novels himself. He will be leveraging all his knowledge and experience to make this program memorable for all of the youth participants. Mr. Rogers has also directed several short films. In addition to his writing accolades, d. E. is a Stanford University-certified project manager; and has attended the University of Notre Dame for executive leadership and management and the New YorkFilmAcademy for film production.His enormous skill set will be a very valuable asset in ensuring the success of the program. Other management and staff members will be brought on as we grow and build this amazing nonprofit organization. High caliber writers, authors, and communications professionals will surround the youth attending this program. This will be the opportunity of a lifetime for the children to grow and nurture their skills.