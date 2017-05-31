News By Tag
New Jersey Choral Society "Summer Sing" evenings
Summer Sings are an open reading of world-renowned masterworks. Attending NJCS Summer Sings are a great way to meet current members, especially for those who may be considering auditioning for the regular season. Established in 1980, the New Jersey Choral Society is one of the state's most prestigious choral groups, well-known for presenting outstanding and unique programs. Under the direction of Eric Dale Knapp, NJCS performs three major concerts annual-ly in Bergen and Essex counties. They have performed at Carnegie Hall and the White House and have toured internationally in Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, China, Australia, Eng-land, France and, this summer, in Italy. For more information on Summer Sings, email mu-sic@njcs.org.
New Jersey Choral Society
music@njcs.org
