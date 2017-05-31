New Jersey Choral Society "Summer Sing" evenings

Contact

-- The New Jersey Choral Society invites singers to join them in "Summer Sings," featuring the vibrant and dramatic Verdi Requiem. These events will be held on June 13, June 20 and June 27, 2017 from 7-10pm at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, 169 Fairmount Road, Ridgewood, NJ. The Summer Sings will be conducted by Artistic Director, Eric Dale Knapp, with Linda Sweetman-Waters, accompanist. Participants may attend individual evenings or all three. Bring your own Verdi Requiem score and pay at the door with check or cash. The admission fee for Summer Sings is $10 per rehearsal or $25 for all three sessions.Summer Sings are an open reading of world-renowned masterworks. Attending NJCS Summer Sings are a great way to meet current members, especially for those who may be considering auditioning for the regular season. Established in 1980, the New Jersey Choral Society is one of the state's most prestigious choral groups, well-known for presenting outstanding and unique programs. Under the direction of Eric Dale Knapp, NJCS performs three major concerts annual-ly in Bergen and Essex counties. They have performed at Carnegie Hall and the White House and have toured internationally in Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, China, Australia, Eng-land, France and, this summer, in Italy. For more information on Summer Sings, email mu-sic@njcs.org.