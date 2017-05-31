News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Once Again Voted Number 1 on TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor recognized Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH, once again this year as the best hotel
Celebrating the achievement, Hotel Manager Haytham A. Aziz, said, "We feel truly proud when we receive awards that are based on guest reviews. After all, the most important thing is what our guests think about us."
Aziz thanked the hotel's customers for their continued patronage and for taking time to post their reviews and comments about the property. He also, thanked his fantastic team members for their unwavering dedication in providing consistent and continuous service to guests and maintaining the hotel's superior standards.
According to TripAdvisor, the award is the highest honour, and the selection of the winner is based on reviews and opinions collated from its global online travel community.
About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah
The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH, recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-
For more information about the hotel, visit hmhhotelgroup.com/
or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: 050 697 5146
h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse