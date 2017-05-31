 
Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Once Again Voted Number 1 on TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor recognized Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH, once again this year as the best hotel
 
 
AL BARSHA, UAE - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- TripAdvisor recognized Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH, once again this year as the best hotel in Sharjah out of 79 hotels in the emirate based on guest reviews. The resort won the top spot in TripAdvisor 2017 Travellers' Choice Awards that was given to less than 1% of all accommodations listed on TripAdvisor this year.

Celebrating the achievement, Hotel Manager Haytham A. Aziz, said, "We feel truly proud when we receive awards that are based on guest reviews. After all, the most important thing is what our guests think about us."

Aziz thanked the hotel's customers for their continued patronage and for taking time to post their reviews and comments about the property. He also, thanked his fantastic team members for their unwavering dedication in providing consistent and continuous service to guests and maintaining the hotel's superior standards.

According to TripAdvisor, the award is the highest honour, and the selection of the winner is based on reviews and opinions collated from its global online travel community.

About Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

The Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by HMH, recently underwent a complete refurbishment of rooms and facilities that has given it a brand new appeal. The deluxe resort features 156 spacious rooms, many with panoramic sea-view. A major attraction is the wide repertoire of dining options with menus to cater to every taste. The resort is located on one of the emirate's principal sand beaches and features a range of leisure activities for all ages, including the Rimal Club, state-of-the-art fitness centre, children's pool, indoor playroom and complimentary Kid's Club as well as tennis (By Clark Francis Tennis Academy), badminton, volleyball and two outdoor swimming pools.

For more information about the hotel, visit hmhhotelgroup.com/coralbeachresortsharjah

or https://www.hmhhotelgroup.com/subscribenow

For media contact:

Hina Bakht

Vice President

MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)

Mob: 050 697 5146

h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

http://www.mpj-pr.com

End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Travel
Industry:Travel
Location:Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Awards
