The Rapper Breeze Has Set Fire with the Track "New Shit"

In SoundCloud, there is a large variety of Hip hop and rap music by global artists is available. The Rapper Breeze, an aspiring superstar has come up with "New Shit' on Soundcloud.

Breeze

End

-- Hip hop and rap music is a music genre developed in United States in the late 1970's. This type of music basically consists of two things, Rhythm and Verses. In this kind of music, extensive use of modern music instruments like drums, guitar, synthesizer are seen along with a speedy speech ,which is known by rap.hip hop is not only a unique and popular music type, it is actually more than a song which tries to convey a particular message to the people. The music pattern of hip hop has changed with time its bold representation has earned it a special position amongst the music lovers all over the world.Among the new age rappers of this time, The Rapper Breeze has earned a different place among the fans for his creative music composition. His latest release, 'New shit' is creating headline on Soundcloud. The song has got a remarkably good lyrics, extra ordinary music composition and melodious voice of the artist. It has encashed the listener's mind with its smooth flowing music and beautiful composition. Both the words and melody are worth praising. The track is really on a high since its release on SoundCloud.The Rapper Breeze is always shown that he has the potential to be the future superstar of this hip hop and rap music industry. All of his compositions are high-spirited, melodious and dynamic. Having an excellent and rare art of voice modulation and fluctuations, this star is a fully potential singer and his voice texture is appealing to the ears. Though he is a newbie in SoundCloud, he has assembled large number of audiences in a considerably short period of time. He is becoming the new volunteer of hip hop and rap music day by day. SoundCloud is the audio streaming website where you can find the music of The Rapper breeze.To listen the music, Please click the following link: