Tyranny of the Minority Makes Debut

 
 
MONTEREY, Calif. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Can America Be Saved?

We are engaged in an ideological war for the future of America. The Left, led by radical minority interests, is bent on destroying what remains of American values after eight years of Obama. TYRANNY OF THE MINORITY exposes the Left's campaign to transform America into an authoritarian socialist nation run by unaccountable government bureaucrats. The Left wants to:

• Replace free speech with political correctness.

• Destroy the American economy by redistributing income.

• Open the borders to Stone Age people who want to kill us.

• Divide America into racial and ethnic enclaves under the guise of "diversity" and "social justice."

• Force college students to accept the Left's racist agenda.

If unopposed, the American Left will turn the United States into Venezuela. Will they succeed? Read TYRANNY OF THE MINORITY.

"Brodow offers a powerful, frightening but much-needed warning of what could happen to America if the Left realizes its objectives. This book arrives not a moment too soon." —MONICA CROWLEY, New York Times bestselling author

Ed Brodow is a political commentator, negotiation expert, and best-selling author of seven books including Tyranny of the Minority: How the Left is Destroying America.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1544614411

Media Contact
A.J. Rice
aj.vpnews@gmail.com
Source:Ed Brodow
