June is "Mentor a Veteran" Month at HR Soul Consulting Aimed at Helping Tampa & Orlando Vets
HR Soul Consulting – a Tampa based Human Resources and Talent Management consulting company – is providing free job search assistance to local veterans who have recently left the service or are about to leave the service.
HR Soul Consulting is looking to help local area Gulf War –era II veterans close the gap.
"We understand one of the biggest challenges veterans face when looking for work is where to start and how best to do it. Another is explaining how their military skills translate to a civilian work environment on their resume and in a job interview. Another is learning how to leverage social media in their job search. Another is adapting to a different workplace culture and understanding the nuances of corporate life coming from the military. But the biggest of all is having someone who has been "on the inside" to be a coach and mentor as they look for work. That is what we want to do for our local area veterans." states Andrea Cortissoz, Partner & Co-Founder of HR Soul.
Paul Cortissoz, Partner and Co-Founder of HR Soul further elaborates. "We have never served in the service and to not proclaim to be military experts. We do however have a wealth of HR and corporate experience that we can share. Both Andrea and I have a combined 46 years of Human Resources experience across different industries and geographies. We have spent a countless number of hours assessing, interviewing and selecting candidates for thousands of roles." Paul continues, "Simply put, we have been on the other side of the interview table. These insights are what we want to freely share to help vets embark on a new career outside the military."
During the month of June HR Soul Consulting plans to work with up to 10 local area veterans in the areas of: targeting their job search; translating their military experience into transferable corporate skills on their resume and in an interview; leveraging LinkedIn and other social media in their job search; reviewing their resume; interviewing skills and building a professional network.
"We want to work with veterans in a personalized way, either live virtually or both." Andrea explains.
Already Paul and Andrea are not alone in their effort. Other senior HR professionals like John Buschiazzo are donating their time as well. "When Paul approached me with the idea I thought it was a great way to pay it forward. My grandfather was a marine at Iwo Jima and my uncles were in Vietnam. I hope this small gesture can help our heroes who have given so much for all of us." states John.
"Right now we are looking to help 10 Tampa and Orlando based veterans between the three of us. We are receiving a positive response from other local HR professionals and even non-local ones. The more people we have volunteering their time, the more vets we can help" explains Paul. "If other HR professionals in other cities want to take the concept and implement it in their local area we would love that as well. People helping people does not need to be limited to Central Florida. We just want to do our small part."
Interested Gulf War-era II veterans can simply send an email to info@hrsoul.com to get started.
