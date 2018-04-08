News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HR Soul Consulting Is Offering Unique Event To "Hack HR" For Tampa Bay Professionals
HR Soul Consulting – a Tampa based Human Resources and Talent Management consulting firm, is sponsoring a unique event for senior Tampa Bay area HR professionals and business leaders called "The Hacking HR Forum".
HR Soul and The Hacking HR Forum are partnering together to reverse this trend.
The Hacking HR Forum is a unique group of HR and Tech Evangelists passionate about the intersection of HR and tech, and the future of work. Founded by Enrique Rubio, the forum was designed to power the future of HR through engaging conversations and thoughtful, world-class speakers.
The forum has conducted several events in the Northeast and Midwest. The Tampa event will be the first time the event will be held in Florida.
"I am extremely excited about partnering with HR Soul for the upcoming Hacking HR Forum in Tampa", states Enrique. "If you live in Central Florida and are curious about the future of Human Resources and want to be up to date with all the trends and the future of work, you should definitely come to this event".
The Forum is designed to be an opportunity to learn how new technologies like AI, block chain, machine learning, chatbots and gamification will completely transform how work is performed, how organizations function and Human Resources Departments along with it.
Paul Cortissoz, Co-Founder of HR Soul Consulting, further explains, "If you think these ideas are far-fetched or not for a long time to come, we encourage you to change your perspective. It is coming much faster than you can imagine. Moore's Law has proven to be prophetic. That is why you need to start preparing yourself and your organization. Now."
Paul further elaborates, "Some people are fearful of these technologies. The social conversation is that robots will eventually replace people. People like Enrique and I think differently. Technology has, and will continue to, enable us in new and incredible ways. Trying to resist the impending the next technological revolution is not the answer. The future will be defined by how we choose to define it as HR professionals. We choose to see the possibility"
All net proceeds from the event will be donated to Live Fresh, an innovative charity that provides the homeless with a fresh shower & personal hygiene essentials through their mobile shower platform that drives to local Florida communities.
Details of the event are as follows:
WHEN: May 15th 5:30PM-8:30PM
WHERE: The Kaizen Collaborative, 5215 W Laurel St Suite 110, Tampa, FL 33607
REGISTER HERE: https://hackinghr.io/
About HR Soul
We enable HR professionals and business leaders to amplify the performance of their people and company culture.
Backed by nearly 50 years of collective senior level experience, we have worked with diverse groups of clients – globally and domestically – from executives to front line employees– offering practical HR solutions with business impact.
Connect with us today to discuss how we can help you amplify the soul of your people and culture practices.
http://hrsoul.com
Contact
Paul Cortissoz
***@hrsoul.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse