HR Soul is Partnering with Tampa Bay VetNet to Coach Local Veterans
HR Soul Consulting – an HR & Talent Management consulting company – has partnered with Tampa Bay VetNet – a local veterans networking group– to provide job search coaching to local veterans.
HR Soul Consulting has partnered with VetNet to help local area Gulf War –era II veterans close the gap by providing 1-on-1 mentoring and coaching in their job search.
"We understand one of the biggest challenges veterans face when looking for work is where to start and how best to do it. Another is explaining how their military skills translate to a civilian work environment on their resume and in a job interview. Another is learning how to leverage social media in their job search. But the biggest of all is having someone who has been "on the inside" to be a coach and mentor as they look for work. That is what we want to do for our local area veterans in a personalized way." explains Paul Cortissoz, Partner & Co-Founder of HR Soul.
Paul further elaborates. "We have never served in the service and to not claim to be military experts. We do however have a wealth of HR and corporate experience that we can share. We have spent a countless number of hours assessing, interviewing and selecting candidates for thousands of roles." Paul continues, "We have been on the other side of the interview table. These insights are what we want to freely share to help vets embark on a new career outside the military."
HR Soul Consulting has partnered with VetNet, a local a networking group that brings together transitioning veterans with those veterans who have successfully transitioned into corporate careers in the Tampa area – as well as other key members of the community interested in helping them.
"We are thrilled to partner with HR Soul to expand the support we have been providing to our veterans", states Greg Fallon, Organizer of Tampa Bay VetNet. "Having HR professionals like Paul share their experience with veterans in a personalized way has been extremely valuable and a great compliment to the other workshops and resources we provide. Paul has not only been able to help them to focus their job search and fine tune their resume, he has also been able to leverage LinkedIn as a platform to expose them to potential recruiters through his sizeable network of local HR professionals"
"I have been beyond impressed at the level of talent and humbled to be in the company of such capable veterans and to hear their stories", states Paul. "The unemployment rate in Hillsborough County is below both the state and national averages right now. Every employer is looking for talent in this competitive labor market. There is no reason these very talented and capable veterans should not be hired in my opinion. All they need is a little boost from the HR community and employers who are willing to look at their experience in a transferrable way. For many positions, future capability is just as, or more important, than past experience. From what I have seen in many cases these vets have both".
We would love to have more HR professionals like Paul volunteer their time with our vets. The more people we have the more vets we can help in a personalized way", states Greg.
Interested Gulf War-era II veterans should contact Greg Fallon from Tampa Bay VetNet through their LinkedIn page to get started.
About Tampa Bay VetNet
VetNet is all about face-to-face connections that make a difference. We are a forum to gather and connect with veterans in the local community, hear first-hand career transition success stories and expand personal and professional networks. https://www.linkedin.com/
About HR Soul
YOUR PEOPLE. OUR PURPOSE.
We enable HR professionals and business leaders to accelerate their business performance through their people by amplifying their talent, leadership & culture practices.
We understand the challenges and urgency you face and are relentless in the pursuit of solutions that amplify your people and performance.
Most importantly, we are personally committed to seeing your organization and your people achieve success. We have soul. http://hrsoul.com
