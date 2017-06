Silvia Olari's New Single "Lost In Yourself" Hits #10 On iTunes R&B Chart in Italy. "Lost In Yourself" is available for download worldwide!

-- Silvia Olari's New Single "Lost In Yourself" Hits #10 On iTunes R&B Chart in Italy! "Lost In Yourself" is available for download worldwide, make sure to get your copy today!Born in Parma, Italy, where she started playing piano at the age of 8, Silvia's big break came in 2007 when she participated in the biggest broadcasted nationwide talent show in Italy, "Amici". After that she released 2 albums in Italy. For the first one Silvia received a silver record from the Federation Of The Italian Music Industry.Get the new single "Lost in Yourself" by Silvia Olari today on all digital download platforms worldwide.Download your copy of "Lost In Yourself" by Silvia Olari on iTunes in the United States here:https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/lost-in-yourself-single... (https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/lost-in-yourself-single/id1233790814)The official website for Silvia Olari may be found at http://www.silviaolari.comFollow Silvia Olari on Twitter @silviaolari and Instagram @silviaolari .The official website for Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.com