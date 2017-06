Building a Baby Day with Color and Style Makes a Good Start Even Better

Natural Materials, Texture and a Puppy make a Great Baby Shower Gift

--is in the habit of finding the most unusual gifts and combining them to make one-of-a-kind presentations. They are more creative than gift baskets, beautifully wrapped (using premium materials) and a delight to give and receive.The newbaby gift has a sense of humor as well as purpose—didn't you know—everybody loves a new puppy! This is a gift that appeals the senses. It includes a set of colorful building blocks from the makers of Sofie the Giraffe®—made of 100% rubber—so, safe for infants to chew. And they have that "I want it now" appeal because they are covered with fun animal designs on all four sides of the blocks—promoting dexterity for little fingers and developing minds. A simple unfinished maple teething ring stimulates sight and is easy to grasp with its graceful organic shape, which is also soothing on tender gums. All these hard to find elements combined with a brown and white spotted puppy from JellyCat®, who has a rattle in his tummy and big floppy ears, makes for a touching experience for a newborn. https://www.carebox.com/ products/organic- baby-gift-natura... In a time when relationships have gotten more and more virtual,, offers something truly outstanding—a chance to give a gift that is out of the ordinary, reasonably priced, beautifully packaged and truly memorable. Make it even more personal by adding a custom notecard.delivers nationwide, but home is San Francisco where CAREBOX offers same day deliveries by UberRUSH.* * * * * * * * * * * *CAREBOX gifts feature an ever-changing inventory of the best gifts that are both beautiful and innovative. We shop the world, so you don't have to. Carefully chosen. Classy presentation and style. https://www.carebox.com