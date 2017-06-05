 
News By Tag
* Baby Gift
* Baby Shower Gift
* Organic Baby Gift
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130

Building a Baby Day with Color and Style Makes a Good Start Even Better

Natural Materials, Texture and a Puppy make a Great Baby Shower Gift
 
 
Building a Day Infant Baby Gift by CAREBOX
Building a Day Infant Baby Gift by CAREBOX
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Baby Gift
Baby Shower Gift
Organic Baby Gift

Industry:
Retail

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
Products

SAN FRANCISCO - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- CAREBOX is in the habit of finding the most unusual gifts and combining them to make one-of-a-kind presentations.  They are more creative than gift baskets, beautifully wrapped (using premium materials) and a delight to give and receive.

The new Building a Day baby gift has a sense of humor as well as purpose—didn't you know—everybody loves a new puppy! This is a gift that appeals the senses. It includes a set of colorful building blocks from the makers of Sofie the Giraffe®—made of 100% rubber—so, safe for infants to chew. And they have that "I want it now" appeal because they are covered with fun animal designs on all four sides of the blocks—promoting dexterity for little fingers and developing minds. A simple unfinished maple teething ring stimulates sight and is easy to grasp with its graceful organic shape, which is also soothing on tender gums. All these hard to find elements combined with a brown and white spotted puppy from JellyCat®, who has a rattle in his tummy and big floppy ears, makes for a touching experience for a newborn. https://www.carebox.com/products/organic-baby-gift-natura...

In a time when relationships have gotten more and more virtual, CAREBOX, offers something truly outstanding—a chance to give a gift that is out of the ordinary, reasonably priced, beautifully packaged and truly memorable. Make it even more personal by adding a custom notecard.

CAREBOX delivers nationwide, but home is San Francisco where CAREBOX offers same day deliveries by UberRUSH.


*          *          *          *          *          *          *          *          *          *          *          *
CAREBOX gifts feature an ever-changing inventory of the best gifts that are both beautiful and innovative. We shop the world, so you don't have to. Carefully chosen. Classy presentation and style. https://www.carebox.com

Contact
CAREBOX—Christine Curavo
***@carebox.com
End
Source:
Email:***@carebox.com Email Verified
Tags:Baby Gift, Baby Shower Gift, Organic Baby Gift
Industry:Retail
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 05, 2017
CAREBOX™ PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share