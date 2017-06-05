News By Tag
Building a Baby Day with Color and Style Makes a Good Start Even Better
Natural Materials, Texture and a Puppy make a Great Baby Shower Gift
The new Building a Day baby gift has a sense of humor as well as purpose—didn't you know—everybody loves a new puppy! This is a gift that appeals the senses. It includes a set of colorful building blocks from the makers of Sofie the Giraffe®—made of 100% rubber—so, safe for infants to chew. And they have that "I want it now" appeal because they are covered with fun animal designs on all four sides of the blocks—promoting dexterity for little fingers and developing minds. A simple unfinished maple teething ring stimulates sight and is easy to grasp with its graceful organic shape, which is also soothing on tender gums. All these hard to find elements combined with a brown and white spotted puppy from JellyCat®, who has a rattle in his tummy and big floppy ears, makes for a touching experience for a newborn. https://www.carebox.com/
In a time when relationships have gotten more and more virtual, CAREBOX, offers something truly outstanding—
CAREBOX delivers nationwide, but home is San Francisco where CAREBOX offers same day deliveries by UberRUSH.
* * * * * * * * * * * *
CAREBOX gifts feature an ever-changing inventory of the best gifts that are both beautiful and innovative. We shop the world, so you don't have to. Carefully chosen. Classy presentation and style. https://www.carebox.com
