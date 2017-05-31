News By Tag
Barcoding, Inc. Named Technology Company of the Year by the Maryland Tech Council
Maryland's largest technology trade association honors leading systems integrator for its significant impact in the technology industry
Brad Phillips, Director of Emerging Company services at PwC and Chairman of the IAC nominating committee says, "We congratulate the finalists for this year's Industry Awards Celebration and are proud to have them as part of our business community. These executives and companies truly exemplify the most innovative and inspirational work in the region."
The Annual Industry Awards honors the best in Maryland's life science and technology communities. This celebration is one of Maryland's largest and most prestigious award ceremonies of its kind and recognizes executives, businesses and innovative technology developed in Maryland and the surrounding regions. The ceremony is attended by over 900 executives from the life science and technology industries.
Jay Steinmetz, CEO, Barcoding, Inc., said, "It is a great honor to be named the Technology Company of the Year by the Maryland Tech Council. This award recognition would not be possible without our incredible staff, partners, customers and social community. Maryland pride has been and always will be important to us, making this win truly one of the best. Congratulations to all of the finalists who were in attendance at the celebration."
About The Maryland Tech Council
The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is the largest technology trade group serving the advanced technology and biotechnology communities of Maryland. MTC's mission is to advocate for the interests of the technology community, further the role of technology in the Maryland economy, and nurture an environment where technology companies can collaborate, grow and succeed. For more information, visit http://cts.businesswire.com/
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. (Barcoding) is a supply chain automation and innovation company that enables organizations to be more efficient, accurate, and connected. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture and Analytics, Data Capture, Client Services, RFID, Consumables, and Software Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States, and is a proud sponsor of the #SupplyChainGeek Network.
