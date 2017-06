NTEA's 2017 Executive Leadership Summit explores work truck industry dynamics

Contact

-- Get practical solutions for real-world challenges at NTEA's Executive Leadership Summit. Held at the newly renovated Chicago Marriott O'Hare (Chicago, Illinois), this annual event takes place over one-and-a-half days — Tuesday, Oct. 24 and Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.The 2017 program will bring perspective to economic and business trends influencing companies in the work truck industry as subject matter experts share their insights on navigating the future and building a culture of excellence in the process."The Summit serves as a forum for industry stakeholders to voice their business challenges, get input from well-known visionaries and engage peers," said Steve Carey, NTEA executive director. "It confronts the issues most pressing to the commercial vehicle community and delivers effective strategies to elevate business performance."Topics cover:• Industry and market outlook• Workforce development• Global and political dynamics• Strategic management• Financial planningRegister by Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 for advance pricing ($399 member/$599 nonmember). After this date, rates increase to $499 member/$699 nonmember.Learn more and register at ntea.com/executivesummit , or call 800-441-6832.Established in 1964, NTEA ( http://www.ntea.com/ ) – The Association for the Work Truck Industry represents more than 1,900 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to the Association. NTEA provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces The Work Truck Show® (http://www.worktruckshow.com/). The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario.