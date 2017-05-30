News By Tag
NTEA's 2017 Executive Leadership Summit explores work truck industry dynamics
The 2017 program will bring perspective to economic and business trends influencing companies in the work truck industry as subject matter experts share their insights on navigating the future and building a culture of excellence in the process.
"The Summit serves as a forum for industry stakeholders to voice their business challenges, get input from well-known visionaries and engage peers," said Steve Carey, NTEA executive director. "It confronts the issues most pressing to the commercial vehicle community and delivers effective strategies to elevate business performance."
Topics cover:
• Industry and market outlook
• Workforce development
• Global and political dynamics
• Strategic management
• Financial planning
Register by Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 for advance pricing ($399 member/$599 nonmember). After this date, rates increase to $499 member/$699 nonmember.
Learn more and register at ntea.com/executivesummit, or call 800-441-6832.
ABOUT NTEA
Established in 1964, NTEA (http://www.ntea.com/
Contact
Summer Marrs
Director of Communications & Public Relations
***@ntea.com
