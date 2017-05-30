'The Rebel Cause' Record Label, Inaugural Release: 'The Man. The Myth. The Legend'!

The New Album by David John Ricci! A Tour de Force! The First Release from 2395Artists!

-- Called "The Most Ambitious Album of All Time", as well as "A Creative and Vocal Tour de Force" by industry insiders, 'The Man. The Myth. The Legend.' is the new album from David John Ricci and the first release from 2395 Artists new initiative 'THE REBEL CAUSE' Record Label. It's is being hailed as a masterpiece, delivered by a brilliant and extremely talented artist.The albums unique strength is to explore a multitude of genres without falling prey to derivative song writing, performances and production styles. On this record lives a thriving, fearless innovator, an Artist with unlimited voices, ground breaking ideas and a deep well of talent from which to draw and create.The 24 song, 3 album teaser, is a glimpse into the work being stockpiled for release over the next year. This is the launch of a creative venture David John Ricci established several years ago with Musician/Songwriter/Producer Pete McClanahan (formerly of Warrior Soul). The production team will be introducing several new Artists and Albums from the new Record Label, 'THE REBEL CAUSE'. This is only the beginning, the literal 'tip of the iceberg'.The 'The Man. The Myth. The Legend.' tells the story of personal struggle and enlightenment. It is a drama that exposes an empty, beaten soul, who believes and trusts in the words and actions of those that project the knowledge of life. When chinks in the amour begin to appear, understanding evolves into self awareness, birthing an empowered sense of self.Beyond the story, there is the Music. An original, diverse, magnum opus. Several songs on the three record set were written by or with long time friends and band mates of David John Ricci and feature their performances as well. The highly talented Pete McClanahan makes an appearence, lending a hand throughout the record, helping with ideas, performances, arrangements and production. Yet beyond those performances and compositions, all the material was written, performed and produced by David john Ricci. Each song has a very different flavor and sound from the next and from any influence that helped to birth the ideas given life on this recording.Together with the release, will be a Free Two Album Download entitled 'Alive and Kicking'. The Double album will feature twelve Live Tracks spanning from the early 1980's to the mid 2000's as well as eight Studio Tracks of recently recorded material and one previously released track from 1992.'The Man. The Myth. The Legend.' from David John Ricci hits online retail outlets in June of 2017!Released on 'The Rebel Cause' Record Label!Copyright 1986 - 2017 All Rights ReservedIt all begins with a Revolution!