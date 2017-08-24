The Parochial School Boys 'Out on the Prowl' for new material!

"The Parochial School Boys" want to steal material from their own label mates and call it their own.

-- Rebel Cause Record Label Artists are in search of new material for their unprecedented simultaneous 'two album' first release, it will not be a double album, it is two separate albums. The bands first release(s) will consist of one record of Studio Recordings and the other a Live in the Studio album, which at present is incomplete. Over the past week, the band and several of their notorious "hangers on", have been rummaging through unreleased and even already released material that they want to call their own. It's not that they are unable to write, they simply have no regard for anyone or anything. They are by their own admission, stentorian, obnoxious, ill mannered, prats. According to a source close to the band, they seem to be too lackadaisical to write, but not lax enough to torture their label mates in search of material.One of the songs in question, "The Rebel Cause" recently released on the album "The Man. The Myth. The Legend." by David John Ricci, has grasped their attention. 'Lucy', a young lady who prides herself as an occasional band member, sighted that "The Parochial School Boys" thought the aforementioned Artist was a "glutton". Referring to his recently released 3 album set. Apparently they felt he had to much material and they should have custody of some of part it, namely "The Rebel Cause". In an effort to retain the song for themselves they have ben calling radio stations, harassing tabloid television producers filing unfounded law suits against the Label and the Artist who wrote the song, claiming it is they who wrote the song. In the lawsuit it was adamantly suggested they, "The One and Only TRUE F$%*ING PUNK BAND!" should be the face of the record label that derived it's name from the trademark song.The record label put out a statement regarding the searing affair. "Handling a band like "The Parochial School Boys" is a delicate weaving path and we stand by their actions as Artists. It is their right to be this belligerent, it is, who they are. They went on to say, "David John Ricci did indeed write the song and is taking the high road by offering to license it to them at no cost."Apparently, this was not good enough for this young troop of troubadours, during a meeting planned by the label as a peaceful negotiation, the band tried to bludgeon him with a crate of his own albums. His response was to forcefully throw them out his front window and into the street, where the band proceeded to block traffic by getting undressed and defecating in public. The police arrived, but no charges were brought up. No one thought it would be appropriate to chase the juvenile delinquents into the alleyway, sans skivvies.These young lads have a long path ahead of them and they are choosing to tear down anything and everything to get there.As promised by the Label, there will be a single released this fall, by The Parochial School Boys, entitled "Berlin".As for the Artist they were trying to openly steal from, he is currently producing them, as well as several other artists on the label. He is working on an upcoming release of his own, along with three books and two movies. He overseas A&R at the Label with long time collaborator and incidentally Punk Legend, Pete McClanahan (who reportedly wrote one of the verses as well as singing and playing on the track). McClanahan, the person responsible for signing The Parochial School Boys, regardless of having known them and occasionally finding himself privy to their antics, was quoted as saying about the matter, "Let those little Sh#ts, try to steal it, I have no problem beating the tar out them. I'l take my size 11 boot and kick them off the stage if they try to play it without my permission."In the days following the event, he added a label press conference, "The reason we signed the band was to show the world what it lost or may have never had, a real punk band. They have license to do whatever they want. No one is safe."Stay Vur RhinesteinMusic ColumnistAmerican Noise