Home Helpers Inland Northwest Under New Ownership
Local office will continue to serve Kootenai County in Idaho as well as Spokane, Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Otis Orchards, Opportunity and Trentwood in Washington.
Home Helpers is the nation's leading franchise specializing in comprehensive home care for seniors, new mothers and individuals needing recuperative and continuing assistance. Home Helpers also offers Direct Link, its proprietary line of 24/7 medical alert systems, including a fall sensor with GPS locator and an automated medication dispenser. Home Helpers Inland Northwest serves Kootenai County in Idaho as well as Spokane, Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Otis Orchards, Opportunity and Trentwood in Washington.
Home Helpers Inland Northwest, based in Coeur d'Alene, opened in February 2008 and has been named the Best Home Health Agency by the North Idaho Business Journal for the last three years. Stokes is working closely with the Home Helpers Inland Northwest staff to ensure that the high-quality care Home Helpers Inland Northwest is known for continues through the ownership transition and into the future.
"The market for Home Care is growing rapidly; we're all getting older and there are a great number of us baby boomers approaching the age when a little assistance becomes a necessity. While I'm new to the field of in-home care, I'm fortunate to have an experienced and well-trained team of caregivers who I know will continue to deliver the compassionate service our clients know us for. My job as the new owner is to provide the staff with the resources they need to provide great service to our clients and make the transition of ownership seamless," Stokes said.
With Home Helpers, each individual client receives services tailored to meet their specific needs by caregivers who become an extension of their family. Home Helpers' full-range of home care services empower clients to live healthier and more rewarding lives in the privacy, safety and comfort of their own homes.
The opportunity to own Home Helpers Inland Northwest spoke to Stokes not only because of the market, but also because of his own experience.
"My mother spent the last two years of her life in an assisted living facility where she was unhappy, frightened, lonely and, at times, angry. Though dementia and Alzheimer's eventually overcame her, I truly believe she would have lived a longer, happier live if she could have remained in her home longer. Unfortunately, with her children scattered across the country, we were unable to agree upon the best care for her until it was obvious she could no longer remain in her home," Stokes said. "I'm looking forward to empowering our caregivers and staff to help people stay in the security and independence of their homes for as long as possible."
Home Helpers Inland Northwest offers free in-home consultations and works with each client to create a flexible, affordable care plan based on a person's individual needs. Services offered include personal care such as grooming, bathing, ambulation, medication management and care management as well as respite care, meal preparation, laundry, light housekeeping, companionship and transportation.
"Also, I know how important it is for the children, spouses, and relatives of those we care for to know that our caregivers are trustworthy, dependable, and well trained. All of our caregivers are Certified Nursing Assistants who have been thoroughly background-checked and screened. We insist on the highest-quality people for our clients and we personally match our caregivers and clients in order to ensure they will have a comfortable and compatible relationship,"
"We are available 24/7 – at Home Helpers Inland Northwest we make a point of always having someone available to answer the phone. There's no need to go through this kind of life-changing life event alone. Let our family help your family," he added.
For more information about how Home Helpers can serve you and your family, call (208)769-9560, email 58337@homehelpershomecare.com or visit www.homehelpershomecare.com/
About Home Helpers
Founded in 1997, Cincinnati-based Home Helpers is one of the nation's leading home care franchises. With an ongoing commitment to helping people live healthier, more independent lives in the comfort of their own homes, Home Helpers works with seniors, new and expectant mothers, those recovering from illness or injury, and individuals facing lifelong challenges. Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link, a national provider of 24/7 emergency response systems and vital signs monitoring units. For more information about the company or about how you can open your own Home Helpers franchise, visit www.HomeHelpersHomeCare.com.
Contact
Home Helpers Inland Northwest
John Stokes
(208)769-9560
58337@homehelpershomecare.com
