BizLibrary Adds Over 330 Micro Video Lessons to Its Online Employee Training Content Library
Topics of Recent Releases Include Team Building, Desktop Applications, JavaScript and Diversity
These recent content additions include a wide variety of topics by BizLibrary Productions and several of their producer partners. The new partnership with Learntoprogram.tv has brought many new lessons on coding and web development skills to The BizLibrary Collection, and over 90 video lessons from Prositions train employees on advanced use of desktop applications.
The BizLibrary Productions team has created several new video courses, including topics in diversity, team building, continuous quality improvement, time management and HIPAA rules.
Some recent releases include:
· Cybersecurity Awareness
· Setting and Managing Priorities
· Cognitive Flexibility
· OneNote video course
· JavaScript Crash Course
· Group Decision-Making
· Integrating DocuSign into Your Business
· Diversity: Seeking Commonality
· Team Facilitation Skills
· HIPAA: The Security Rule
· HTML5 video course
The BizLibrary Collection is the largest online employee training content library, with an emphasis on microlearning to promote better learning retention. It offers a variety of content formats to meet the needs of all types of learners from short, micro-video lessons, to more in-depth video courses, interactive video programs and eLearning courses.
Many lessons and courses include quizzes and additional support materials to extend the learning process, increasing both retention and the ROI of investing in training.
"With our content collection being at the core of our employee training solutions, we place significant value on ensuring our videos are fresh, relevant and engaging for employees," said Debbie Williams, VP of Content Development at BizLibrary. "We've been thrilled to see consistently high ratings of our content, proving that these video lessons and courses are providing engaging training for our clients' employees."
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 6,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
