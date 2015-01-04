 
News By Tag
* i.MX6
* i.MX6ULL
* Iot
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130

i.MX6ULL System On Module (SOM) for Embedded & IoT Apps

The new i.MX6ULL SODIMM SOM module is designed to meet the needs of many general embedded applications
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* i.MX6
* i.MX6ULL
* Iot

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
* Products

BANGALORE, India - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- iWave's new SODIMM module encompasses NXP i.MX6ULL ARM Cortex A7 CPU core operating up to 528MHz speed with Linux OS. The new i.MX6ULL SODIMM SOM module is designed to meet the needs of many general embedded applications that require power efficient, high performance and cost optimized solution. The NXP i.MX6ULL applications processor includes an integrated power management module which helps in reducing the complexity of an external power supply and simplifying power sequencing. The module is equipped with NXP/Freescale PF3001 PMIC (Power Management IC) that helps to achieve power optimization.

This cost effective i.MX6ULL board is ultra-compact in size with the form factor of 67.6mm X 29mm. The i.MX6ULL system on module is integrated with on-board PMIC, Flash, DDR3 and dual Ethernet PHY. The i.MX6ULL SOM module is ideally suitable for the cost & power optimized general embedded and industrial applications. The major target applications of this i.MX6ULL module are Industrial HMI & Access Control, Mobile POS, Secure e-commerce, Energy Management, IOT gateway, Industrial control & automation, Medical & Healthcare equipment, White goods and Smart appliances.

The new i.MX6ULL SOM module (http://www.iwavesystems.com/nxp-i.mx6ull-som-module-iot-a...) supports the following features:

CPU: NXP/Freescale's i.MX6ULL Y0, Y1, Y2 ARM Cortex A7 @ 528MHz

PMIC: NXP/Freescale's PF3001

Memory:

• 256MB DDR3 (Expandable to 1GB)
• 256MB NAND Flash (Expandable to 8GB)
• 10/100 Ethernet PHY – Up to 2 Ports
• Micro SD Slot (Optional1)
• eMMC Flash (Optional1)
• QSPI Flash (Optional1)

SODIMM Edge Connector Interfaces:

• Debug UART
• Data UART - 3 Ports
• CAN - 2 Ports
• SD(4-Bit) - 1 Port
• 10/100 Ethernet - Up to 2 Ports2
• USB OTG - 2 Ports
• 24bpp RGB Display Port
• 8Bit Parallel camera port
• I2S Audio or JTAG
• I2C - 1 Port
• PWM - 2 Ports
• GPIOs
• Boot Mode Signals

•  Power Supply:

• 3.3V @ 1A through SODIMM edge

Temperature Supported:

• 0°C to +70°C Commercial
• -40°C to +85°C Industrial

•  OS Support:

• Linux 4.1.15

Form Factor:

• 67.6mm X 29mm

For further information or enquiries please write to mktg@iwavesystems.com or contact our Regional Partners.

Contact
Syed Usman Haniel
usmans@iwavesystems.com
End
Source:iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@iwavesystems.com Email Verified
Tags:i.MX6, i.MX6ULL, Iot
Industry:Engineering
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
iWave Systems Technologies News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share