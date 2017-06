i.MX6ULL System On Module (SOM) for Embedded & IoT Apps

The new i.MX6ULL SODIMM SOM module is designed to meet the needs of many general embedded applications

Contact

Syed Usman Haniel

usmans@iwavesystems.com Syed Usman Haniel

End

-- iWave's new SODIMM module encompasses NXP i.MX6ULL ARM Cortex A7 CPU core operating up to 528MHz speed with Linux OS. The new i.MX6ULL SODIMM SOM module is designed to meet the needs of many general embedded applications that require power efficient, high performance and cost optimized solution. The NXP i.MX6ULL applications processor includes an integrated power management module which helps in reducing the complexity of an external power supply and simplifying power sequencing. The module is equipped with NXP/Freescale PF3001 PMIC (Power Management IC) that helps to achieve power optimization.This cost effective i.MX6ULL board is ultra-compact in size with the form factor of 67.6mm X 29mm. The i.MX6ULL system on module is integrated with on-board PMIC, Flash, DDR3 and dual Ethernet PHY. The i.MX6ULL SOM module is ideally suitable for the cost & power optimized general embedded and industrial applications. The major target applications of this i.MX6ULL module are Industrial HMI & Access Control, Mobile POS, Secure e-commerce, Energy Management, IOT gateway, Industrial control & automation, Medical & Healthcare equipment, White goods and Smart appliances.The new i.MX6ULL SOM module ( http://www.iwavesystems.com/ nxp-i.mx6ull- som-module-iot- a... ) supports the following features:NXP/Freescale's i.MX6ULL Y0, Y1, Y2 ARM Cortex A7 @ 528MHzNXP/Freescale's PF3001• 256MB DDR3 (Expandable to 1GB)• 256MB NAND Flash (Expandable to 8GB)• 10/100 Ethernet PHY – Up to 2 Ports• Micro SD Slot (Optional• eMMC Flash (Optional• QSPI Flash (Optional• Debug UART• Data UART - 3 Ports• CAN - 2 Ports• SD(4-Bit) - 1 Port• 10/100 Ethernet - Up to 2 Ports2• USB OTG - 2 Ports• 24bpp RGB Display Port• 8Bit Parallel camera port• I2S Audio or JTAG• I2C - 1 Port• PWM - 2 Ports• GPIOs• Boot Mode Signals• 3.3V @ 1A through SODIMM edge• 0°C to +70°C Commercial• -40°C to +85°C Industrial• Linux 4.1.15• 67.6mm X 29mmFor further information or enquiries please write to mktg@iwavesystems.com or contact our Regional Partners.