i.MX6ULL System On Module (SOM) for Embedded & IoT Apps
The new i.MX6ULL SODIMM SOM module is designed to meet the needs of many general embedded applications
This cost effective i.MX6ULL board is ultra-compact in size with the form factor of 67.6mm X 29mm. The i.MX6ULL system on module is integrated with on-board PMIC, Flash, DDR3 and dual Ethernet PHY. The i.MX6ULL SOM module is ideally suitable for the cost & power optimized general embedded and industrial applications. The major target applications of this i.MX6ULL module are Industrial HMI & Access Control, Mobile POS, Secure e-commerce, Energy Management, IOT gateway, Industrial control & automation, Medical & Healthcare equipment, White goods and Smart appliances.
The new i.MX6ULL SOM module (http://www.iwavesystems.com/
• CPU: NXP/Freescale's i.MX6ULL Y0, Y1, Y2 ARM Cortex A7 @ 528MHz
• PMIC: NXP/Freescale's PF3001
• Memory:
• 256MB DDR3 (Expandable to 1GB)
• 256MB NAND Flash (Expandable to 8GB)
• 10/100 Ethernet PHY – Up to 2 Ports
• Micro SD Slot (Optional1)
• eMMC Flash (Optional1)
• QSPI Flash (Optional1)
• SODIMM Edge Connector Interfaces:
• Debug UART
• Data UART - 3 Ports
• CAN - 2 Ports
• SD(4-Bit) - 1 Port
• 10/100 Ethernet - Up to 2 Ports2
• USB OTG - 2 Ports
• 24bpp RGB Display Port
• 8Bit Parallel camera port
• I2S Audio or JTAG
• I2C - 1 Port
• PWM - 2 Ports
• GPIOs
• Boot Mode Signals
• Power Supply:
• 3.3V @ 1A through SODIMM edge
• Temperature Supported:
• 0°C to +70°C Commercial
• -40°C to +85°C Industrial
• OS Support:
• Linux 4.1.15
• Form Factor:
• 67.6mm X 29mm
For further information or enquiries please write to mktg@iwavesystems.com or contact our Regional Partners.
Contact
Syed Usman Haniel
usmans@iwavesystems.com
