Industry News





June 2017
Integrated Human Resource Management System Software Meets Your Business Needs

GA technocare technology is a pioneer in developing web-based software solutions. The company puts light on latest release of HRMS software and its top benefits for HR professionals.
 
 
NOIDA, India - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- GA technocare technology has revealed latest release of Human resource management software suite for HR industry, which is particularly designed to digitalize HR department regardless of its size.  The main focus of HR department is to manage employee information from appointment to resignation. This information incorporates employee personal information, job, salary history, bank details, insurance plans, tax deductions, etc.

Human resource management system software offers employee-self-service portal, which enables employees to login and edits personal details. It gives access to employee to access information at anytime and from anywhere. Moreover, it eases employee to submit their grievances so that HR manager may resolve it as fast as possible. Simply, it has improved communication between employee and HR managers. In terms of designing, the developer's team has kept its interface simple and handy so that HR personnel may become easily familiar with functionality of this software.

Generally, HR departments have huge paperwork from employee details to internal reports. In this fast-paced business world, HR managers do not have time to deal with paper-based system. HR managers always seek for instant access to information to perform various day to day activities. Manual paperwork has replaced with adoption of HRMS software.

Basically, it's a standalone software solution which digitally manages HR operation right from tracking employee data. It integrates employee data in its encrypted database or central repository. Technically advanced HRMS software ensures safety and security of sophisticated records and sensitive documents, which belong to HR department.

Time and attendance management is another important aspect of this comprehensive software. Managing time and attendance always remain a big subject of headache for HR managers. It not only takes too much time but big mistakes also occur with it. One of the key benefits of having Human resource management system software is to automate the leave and attendance management.  Besides, it also covers performance evolution. By tracking, monitoring and reviewing employee performance, this software helps companies to improve the capabilities or efficiency of the employees.

With automation, probability of error has reduced. In other words, it has brought accuracy in employee data and reports. HRMS solution has automated employee payroll system, which is considered complex. Having payroll system enables company to keep track record of employee data. It helps in calculating employee wages, tax deductions, etc.

The company has setup expert IT team for business professionals who are looking to automate the HR process. The company is devoted to assist you in identifying best HRMS software that may accomplish your organizational needs.

Contact
GA Technocare Technology
0120-6671200
***@technocaretechnology.com
