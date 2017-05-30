New Exciting Website For You And The World - Seven Billion Today

Media Contact

-- Contact: Jean Cao, Executive Director+852 53609885(mailto:jean@sevenbilliontoday.com)Hong Kong (5 June, 2017) — Seven Billion Today (sevenbilliontoday.com), a new social media platform with a conscience, has been launched across the world, designed for people, charities and NGOs to post and raise awareness of the issues affecting mankind today.Seven Billion Today donates its profits to causes, charities or NGOs that the community nominates on a monthly basis.The platform is available to all participants on a zero-cost basis.We live in a time when greed and profit, corruption, injustice, inequality, conflict and bureaucracy reigns. As humanity, we see poverty, crime, sickness, famine, environmental decay, war, displacement, and hopelessness borne out of poor governance and profiteering.We have had enough. Seven Billion Today is where we meet, share our views, get heard, be counted and make a difference - because together, we can.Users can get involved by:- Posting articles, images and videos about issues or projects you are passionate about- Creating polls, and voting on different topics- Connecting with and messaging like-minded people across the planetTop votes of last week on Seven Billion Today:1.Only 25% of voters believe quitting the Paris climate agreement can protect the US economy, as Trump expects.2.72% of respondents think there should be an international protection force for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.3.Only 36% of people think terrorism can be patriotic.4.75% of respondents support the legalisation of abortion on women being infected with the Zika virus.5.90% of voters think the restriction to ban child sex offenders from leaving the country should also be introduced to their own countries.6.55% of people believe the international community has an obligation to help Africa adapt as it heads for a new wave of industrialization.7.91% of respondents do not believe the anti-jihadist video will help stem terror attacks during Ramadan.Get involved on: sevenbilliontoday.com.To find out more visit us or email Jean Cao, Executive Director, via email: jean@sevenbilliontoday.com.