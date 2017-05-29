 
News By Tag
* Poetry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
4321
May 2017
313029

New Book Release: A Penchant for Prose Paperback – 28 May 2017 by Richa S Mukherjee (Author)

This book is a labour of love, laughter, sorrow, ecstasy, despair and all that life has to offer. The author takes you through a beautiful journey that is life, seen through her multicoloured views of the world and the people in it.
 
 
RICHA
RICHA
MUMBAI, India - June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- • Paperback: 62 pages
• Publisher: Cyberwit.net (28 May 2017)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 9385945831
• ISBN-13: 978-9385945830

This book is a labour of love, laughter, sorrow, ecstasy, despair and all that life has to offer. The author takes you through a beautiful journey that is life, seen through her multicoloured views of the world and the people in it.

Most of the poems included in this poetry book are very natural shows real creatve power od the poet. The poet in this poetry collection has shown her true creative genius. No dubut this poetry collection is must read. All poems included in this poetry collection reveal an impressive vitality or mental power of the poet. The value of these poems for all readers is perennial. We find here an immense variety of poems. Most important from the literary point of view, the style of the poet has a richness of effect that creates an enduring fascination.

Out of Iceland - Paperback (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, India and through publisher's site. http://www.amazon.in/dp/9385945831

Contact
05322552257
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Cyberwit
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Poetry
Industry:Books
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cyberwit.net PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share