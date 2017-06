New Book Release: A Penchant for Prose Paperback – 28 May 2017 by Richa S Mukherjee (Author)

This book is a labour of love, laughter, sorrow, ecstasy, despair and all that life has to offer. The author takes you through a beautiful journey that is life, seen through her multicoloured views of the world and the people in it.

RICHA

-- • Paperback: 62 pages• Publisher: Cyberwit.net (28 May 2017)• Language: English• ISBN-10: 9385945831• ISBN-13: 978-9385945830This book is a labour of love, laughter, sorrow, ecstasy, despair and all that life has to offer. The author takes you through a beautiful journey that is life, seen through her multicoloured views of the world and the people in it.Most of the poems included in this poetry book are very natural shows real creatve power od the poet. The poet in this poetry collection has shown her true creative genius. No dubut this poetry collection is must read. All poems included in this poetry collection reveal an impressive vitality or mental power of the poet. The value of these poems for all readers is perennial. We find here an immense variety of poems. Most important from the literary point of view, the style of the poet has a richness of effect that creates an enduring fascination.Out of Iceland - Paperback (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, India and through publisher's site. http://www.amazon.in/ dp/9385945831