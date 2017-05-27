News By Tag
International Council on Systems Engineering Corporate Advisory Board Reaches 100 Members
Growth Signals Evolution of Profession, Diversity of Industries
From Fortune 100 companies such as General Electric and IBM; critical government branches including United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence, the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA; 28 of the world's top academic institutions;
Systems engineering is a rapidly growing discipline with a proven track record in a wide variety of areas. It helps ensure that all pieces of a project work together to achieve the objectives of the whole. For instance, in the automotive industry, systems engineers work with product managers on concepts for new capabilities and define, develop and integrate them into a holistic design that provides an enhanced customer experience, and in many cases, integrates that design seamlessly with other systems that support that customer experience.
"The strong interest from industry, government and academia in the Corporate Advisory Board shows that a large and diverse set of players recognize the need for systems engineering,"
Collectively, the Corporate Advisory Board determines shared systems engineering needs and how to meet those needs, helping shape the future of INCOSE and of systems engineering. The board also encourages international cross-sector networking to share ideas, processes and intelligence. Members meet at INCOSE's annual International Workshop and at its International Symposium (http://www.incose.org/
"With more than 10,000 individual INCOSE members and now 100 Corporate Advisory Board members, INCOSE continues to impact real change and best practices in systems engineering across the globe," said INCOSE President Alan Harding. "The Corporate Advisory Board's level of diversity enables INCOSE to have an impact on the advancement of systems engineering for the entire technical community."
For more information on INCOSE's Corporate Advisory Board, or to become a member, visit www.incose.org/
About the International Council on Systems Engineering
The International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) is a not-for-profit membership organization that promotes international collaboration in systems engineering practice, education and research. INCOSE's mission is to "address complex societal and technical challenges by enabling, promoting and advancing systems engineering and systems approaches."
For additional information, call 1-858-541-1752 or visit http://www.incose.org. Become a member (https://www.incose.org/
Contact
Sandy Young
J. Walcher Communications
***@jwalcher.com
