 
News By Tag
* Engineering
* Systems Engineering
* Corporate Member
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


International Council on Systems Engineering Corporate Advisory Board Reaches 100 Members

Growth Signals Evolution of Profession, Diversity of Industries
 
 
International Council on Systems Engineering logo
International Council on Systems Engineering logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Engineering
* Systems Engineering
* Corporate Member

Industry:
* Industrial

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The International Council on Systems Engineering's (INCOSE) Corporate Advisory Board is growing. The largest organization in the world dedicated to systems engineering has announced that its Corporate Advisory Board has grown to 100 members, spanning 38 nations with representation within industry, government and academia.

From Fortune 100 companies such as General Electric and IBM; critical government branches including United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence, the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA; 28 of the world's top academic institutions; and several smaller organizations focused in specific domains, the 100 Corporate Advisory Board members represent over 200,000 systems engineers that span a wide range of domains and industry sectors.

Systems engineering is a rapidly growing discipline with a proven track record in a wide variety of areas. It helps ensure that all pieces of a project work together to achieve the objectives of the whole. For instance, in the automotive industry, systems engineers work with product managers on concepts for new capabilities and define, develop and integrate them into a holistic design that provides an enhanced customer experience, and in many cases, integrates that design seamlessly with other systems that support that customer experience.

"The strong interest from industry, government and academia in the Corporate Advisory Board shows that a large and diverse set of players recognize the need for systems engineering," said Bob Swarz, INCOSE Corporate Advisory Board (http://www.incose.org/ChaptersGroups/CAB) Chair. "The board's engaged membership demonstrates that big picture thinking and the application of common sense to projects is key to master the complexity of our evolving world."

Collectively, the Corporate Advisory Board determines shared systems engineering needs and how to meet those needs, helping shape the future of INCOSE and of systems engineering. The board also encourages international cross-sector networking to share ideas, processes and intelligence. Members meet at INCOSE's annual International Workshop and at its International Symposium (http://www.incose.org/symp2017/home), to be held this July in Australia.

"With more than 10,000 individual INCOSE members and now 100 Corporate Advisory Board members, INCOSE continues to impact real change and best practices in systems engineering across the globe," said INCOSE President Alan Harding. "The Corporate Advisory Board's level of diversity enables INCOSE to have an impact on the advancement of systems engineering for the entire technical community."

For more information on INCOSE's Corporate Advisory Board, or to become a member, visit www.incose.org/ChaptersGroups/CAB.

About the International Council on Systems Engineering

The International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) is a not-for-profit membership organization that promotes international collaboration in systems engineering practice, education and research. INCOSE's mission is to "address complex societal and technical challenges by enabling, promoting and advancing systems engineering and systems approaches." Founded in 1990, INCOSE has more than 70 chapters and over 10,000 members worldwide.

For additional information, call 1-858-541-1752 or visit http://www.incose.org. Become a member (https://www.incose.org/cc_orders/joinINCOSE.cfm) today.

Contact
Sandy Young
J. Walcher Communications
***@jwalcher.com
End
Source:International Council on Systems Engineering
Email:***@jwalcher.com Email Verified
Tags:Engineering, Systems Engineering, Corporate Member
Industry:Industrial
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
J. Walcher Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share