International Network of Boutique Law Firms, San Diego Chapter, Now 11 Firms Strong

Referral Group Provides Diverse Legal Services, Expertise to Clients
 
 
SAN DIEGO - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The San Diego Chapter of the International Network of Boutique Law Firms (INBLF) – a collection of legal specialists with complementary practice areas throughout San Diego County – has announced that it has grown to 11 firms. The network offers clients combined expertise equal to a regional/national law firm, along with the personalized attention of a small firm.

"The chapter is affiliated with INBLF nationally and internationally, so clients can receive qualified referrals no matter their requested location or practice area," said Chapter Chair Charles T. Hoge of Hoge Law Firm in La Jolla, California. "Our group of small firms practice in a full range of legal specialties and are carefully vetted to uphold organization standards. We are all confident we're giving and referring experience of the highest caliber."

San Diego Chapter member firms and attorneys, with their areas of legal expertise, are:

·         ARC IP LAW, PC – Intellectual Property, Danna Cotman

·         Anderson Reynard LLP – Trusts and Estate Planning, David C. Anderson and John S. Reynard III

·         Badyal Law PC – Tax Law, Aman Badyal

·         Caietti Law Group – Employment Law for Employees, Robert M. Caietti

·         Environmental Law Group LLP – Environmental Law, Suzanne R. Varco

·         Grimes & Warwick

– Criminal Defense, White Collar Criminal Defense, Robert L. Grimes and Dana M.

– Criminal Law, Thomas J. Warwick, Jr.

·         Hegeler & Anderson A.P.C. – Health Law, Barton H. Hegeler

·         Hoge Law Firm – Commercial Litigation, Charles T. Hoge

·         Malitzlaw, Inc. – Immigration Law, Jeanne M. Malitz

·         Paul, Plevin, Sullivan & Connaughton LLP – Employment Law for Management, J. Rod Betts, E. Joseph Connaughton and Sandra L. McDonough

·         Whitney M. Skala, A P.C. – Corporate Transactions, Whitney M. Skala

For more information or to get connected, visit http://www.inblf.com or call INBLF San Diego Chapter Chair Charles T. Hoge at 619-823-2600.

About International Network of Boutique Law Firms, San Diego Chapter

International Network of Boutique Law Firms (INBLF), San Diego Chapter, is a collection of legal specialists with complementary practice areas throughout San Diego County. The Chapter is able to offer top quality legal services from experienced attorneys with a high degree of personal attention at a reasonable cost. Each member firm specializes in a specific practice area and are linked nationally and internationally into a single network that is able to offer a full range of practice areas. For more information or to get connected, visit http://www.inblf.com or call INBLF San Diego Chapter Chair Charles T. Hoge at 619-823-2600.

