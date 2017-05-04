 
Alliant Educational Foundation Names Valin Brown Chief Executive Officer

Nonprofit Veteran to Lead Foundation's New Impact Efforts as Chief Executive Officer
 
 
SAN DIEGO - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Alliant Educational Foundation (http://www.allianteducationalfoundation.org/) (AEF) has named Valin Brown as its new chief executive officer. AEF is a nonprofit organization that partners with Alliant International University and other institutions of higher education to provide funding and resources to support student scholarships and faculty research grants.

With a mission to support post-secondary students as they prepare for careers of service and leadership that improve lives in underserved communities, AEF has hired Brown to lead the organization in outreach to foundations, corporations, individuals and the community at-large, forming strategic partnerships, and helping increase the amount of support AEF provides.

As CEO, Brown will also be responsible for maintaining AEF's relationship with Alliant International University, building connections within the community, managing staff and financial operations, and collaborating with AEF's board of directors.

"Our talented staff and engaged board of directors are ready to take the next big leap in growing the foundation and its impact," said Gonzalo Garreton, chairman of AEF's board of directors. "We trust Valin's leadership and experience will help move the organization forward in collaborating with other entities and organizations that share our passion for education."

With more than 15 years' experience managing education-related nonprofits, Brown most recently served as senior vice president and chief development officer for United Way of San Diego County, overseeing all fundraising, marketing and volunteer engagement efforts. He spent six years as chief executive officer for the Carlsbad Educational Foundation, and another six as executive director for Colorado Bright Beginnings in Denver. Brown previously served as regional manager for the Metro Denver Bright Beginnings/Mile High United Way, and manager of community initiatives for United Way of Knoxville in Tennessee. He holds a master's degree in cultural anthropology from Northwestern University.

Since its inception in 2015, AEF has committed $2 million to Alliant International University's student scholarship support. The organization has also pledged an additional $3 million over the next two years to ensure that students with the passion to make a difference can pursue their educational goals.

To learn more or make a donation to the Alliant Educational Foundation, visit www.allianteducationalfoundation.org.

About Alliant Educational Foundation
The Alliant Educational Foundation (AEF) was established in 2015 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. AEF's mandate is to partner with Alliant International University and other institutions of higher education to provide a steady stream of funding and resources dedicated to supporting student scholarships and faculty research grants that will enhance academic outcomes. AEF's mission is to support post-secondary students from a diversity of backgrounds as they prepare for careers of service and leadership that improve lives in underserved communities. For more information, visit www.allianteducationalfoundation.org.

Contact
Sandy Young, J. Walcher Communications
***@jwalcher.com
End
Source:Alliant Educational Foundation
Email:***@jwalcher.com Email Verified
