"FASHION IS ART - A Tribute to Larry Garmany" Benefited American Cancer Society with Great Success

Garmany of Red Bank teamed up with Detour Art Gallery, PNC Wealth Management and Genova Burns LLC for black tie fundraiser
 
 
PHOTO CREDIT: ESCARPETA PHOTOGRAPHICS
PHOTO CREDIT: ESCARPETA PHOTOGRAPHICS
 
RED BANK, N.J. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- In honor of retail fashion legend and community leader Larry Garmany, Detour Gallery, Genova Burns LLC, PNC Bank Wealth Management and Garmany hosted a black tie fundraiser FASHION IS ART that celebrated life, fashion and art to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society on Saturday, May 13th at Detour Gallery in Red Bank. 150 guests were treated to exciting interactive art and fashion installations in partnership with the gallery's curated artists. The Latin-themed nuances of the night paid homage to Larry Garmany's Cuban heritage, infused in the art, food, cocktails and music. Each featured painting was brought to life by models who donned inspired fashions, hair and makeup depicting the mixed media creations. Garmany wishes to thank all of the artists, Barbizon of Red Bank models, the stylists from Lambs & Wolves for hair and makeup, designers, sponsors and guests who made it possible to raise over $48,000 in one night.

"The American Cancer Society is grateful for its volunteers and community partnerships, like the ones formed with Garmany, Detour Gallery, PNC and Genova Burns to produce this meaningful event. This local passion for the cause helps provide reliable and personalized information and services to cancer patients throughout their cancer journey", says Frankie Browne, Chair of Corporate Leadership Council for ACS.

Johnell Garmany, son of Larry Garmany shared loving memories of his father and expressed gratitude to guests for a very moving evening.

Larry Garmany was a true gentleman who loved family, fashion, travel, art and culture. Sadly he lost his battle with cancer in July 2014. Larry's candor was compassionate, thoughtful, polite, professional, humble. and was respected by all. This gathering honors Larry and other lives that have been impacted by cancer. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. The American Cancer Society's mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. https://www.cancer.org/

About Garmany: Garmany is an exquisite upscale Men & Women's Clothing Store regarded as one of the top 10 among independent retail establishments in the country. Located in Red Bank, New Jersey since 1989, a visit to Garmany is a must for the man or woman who desires the utmost in style, sophistication, and personal attention. The Garmany staff consists of professional clothing consultants and master tailors, all of whom are committed to the ultimate in shopping experiences. http://www.garmany.com/

