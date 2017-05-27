 
Industry News





Communicating Disasters, Accidents and the Unexpected

E4 Carolinas' Carolina Energy Communicators Network Quarterly Meeting
 
 
CECNET
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The unthinkable happens every day and the communications professional is called to create the story and execute the plan to share information which is unpleasant and disturbing. Is your plan ready and are you ready to act? At this quarterly meeting professionals will share case studies and legal experts will offer considerations on "Communicating Disasters, Accidents and the Unexpected".

12:00 pm - Registration and "badging" (buffet lunch served)

12:45 pm - Welcome (lunch may continue) CECNET Day Chair

• Safety Briefing
• Overview of the day's program
• Self-introduction of all attendees

1:00 pm – Report from March 7th Communicating in New Political Environment Workshop

1:15 pm – Communicating Disasters, Accidents and the Unexpected

Legal Considerations

• Jane Lewis-Raymond, Partner, Parker Poe
• Richard S. Glaser, Jr., Partner, Parker Poe

Case Studies

• Siemens - Katie Walton, Communications Manager
• Duke Energy - Erin Culbert, Communications Manager

3:00 pm - Networking Break

3:15 pm - Participant breakout

4:30 pm – Breakout Group report consensus and discussion

5:00 pm - Social Hour (nearby restaurant)

Parking in CRI-1 Deck (Robert D. Snyder Road and Epic Lane, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262) - FREE exit ticket provided.

Registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/communicating-disasters-acci...
Source:
Email:***@e4carolinas.org Email Verified
Phone:704-835-0004
Communications, Energy, Professional
Energy
Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
