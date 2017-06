E4 Carolinas' Carolina Energy Communicators Network Quarterly Meeting

-- The unthinkable happens every day and the communications professional is called to create the story and execute the plan to share information which is unpleasant and disturbing. Is your planand are youto act? At this quarterly meeting professionals will share case studies and legal experts will offer considerations on "Communicating Disasters, Accidents and the Unexpected".12:00 pm - Registration and "badging" (buffet lunch served)12:45 pm - Welcome (lunch may continue) CECNET Day Chair• Safety Briefing• Overview of the day's program• Self-introduction of all attendees1:00 pm – Report from March 7th Communicating in New Political Environment Workshop1:15 pm – Communicating Disasters, Accidents and the UnexpectedLegal Considerations• Jane Lewis-Raymond, Partner, Parker Poe• Richard S. Glaser, Jr., Partner, Parker PoeCase Studies• Siemens - Katie Walton, Communications Manager• Duke Energy - Erin Culbert, Communications Manager3:00 pm - Networking Break3:15 pm - Participant breakout4:30 pm – Breakout Group report consensus and discussion5:00 pm - Social Hour (nearby restaurant)Parking in CRI-1 Deck (Robert D. Snyder Road and Epic Lane, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262) - FREE exit ticket provided.Registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/communicating- disasters-acci...