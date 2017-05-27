News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Communicating Disasters, Accidents and the Unexpected
E4 Carolinas' Carolina Energy Communicators Network Quarterly Meeting
12:00 pm - Registration and "badging" (buffet lunch served)
12:45 pm - Welcome (lunch may continue) CECNET Day Chair
• Safety Briefing
• Overview of the day's program
• Self-introduction of all attendees
1:00 pm – Report from March 7th Communicating in New Political Environment Workshop
1:15 pm – Communicating Disasters, Accidents and the Unexpected
Legal Considerations
• Jane Lewis-Raymond, Partner, Parker Poe
• Richard S. Glaser, Jr., Partner, Parker Poe
Case Studies
• Siemens - Katie Walton, Communications Manager
• Duke Energy - Erin Culbert, Communications Manager
3:00 pm - Networking Break
3:15 pm - Participant breakout
4:30 pm – Breakout Group report consensus and discussion
5:00 pm - Social Hour (nearby restaurant)
Parking in CRI-1 Deck (Robert D. Snyder Road and Epic Lane, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262) - FREE exit ticket provided.
Registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse