Storage & Micro Grids - Nelson & Mullins Innovation & Capital Conference
E4 Carolinas' Carolinas Energy Innovation and Capital Network Meeting Hosted by Alevo and Duke Energy
8:00 am Registration/
8:30 am Welcome/Announcements/
8:45 am Alevo Keynote Address on Storage
9:15 am Policy/Regulatory/
9:45 am Moderated Storage Panel Presentation and Discussion
11:00 am Networking Break
11:15 am Alevo Plant Tour
12:00 pmLunch/Networking
12:30 pm Duke Energy Keynote Address on Micro-grids
1:00 pm Moderated Micro-grid Panel Presentation and Discussion
2:15 pm Virtual Tour of Duke Energy Mt. Holly Micro-grid
2:30 pm Report of the North Carolina Energy Storage Working Group
2:45 pm Breakout Sessions – Creating a Global Storage and Micro-grid Cluster
3:45 pmTransition to Plenary Session
4:00 pmBreakout Session Reports, Discussion and Next Steps
4:30 pmConference Summary and Closing
Registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/
