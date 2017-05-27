 
Storage & Micro Grids - Nelson & Mullins Innovation & Capital Conference

E4 Carolinas' Carolinas Energy Innovation and Capital Network Meeting Hosted by Alevo and Duke Energy
 
 
I&CNET
I&CNET
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Distributed generation and the need by certain users for absolute grid integrity have simultaneously evolved to catalyze yet additional grid innovation. Storage and micro-grids are now emerging to address infrequency, intermittency and power quality issues. At this quarterly conference you'll learn of the latest developments in the Carolinas and help shape the future of the Carolinas storage cluster; recognized as one of the largest in the U.S.

8:00 am Registration/Networking/Coffee

8:30 am Welcome/Announcements/Program Overview and Introduction of Host

8:45 am Alevo Keynote Address on Storage

9:15 am Policy/Regulatory/Legal Considerations for Storage and Micro-grids

9:45 am  Moderated Storage Panel Presentation and Discussion

11:00 am Networking Break

11:15 am Alevo Plant Tour

12:00 pmLunch/Networking

12:30 pm Duke Energy Keynote Address on Micro-grids

1:00 pm  Moderated Micro-grid Panel Presentation and Discussion

2:15 pm Virtual Tour of Duke Energy Mt. Holly Micro-grid

2:30 pm Report of the North Carolina Energy Storage Working Group

2:45 pm Breakout Sessions – Creating a Global Storage and Micro-grid Cluster

3:45 pmTransition to Plenary Session

4:00 pmBreakout Session Reports, Discussion and Next Steps

4:30 pmConference Summary and Closing

Registration required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/storage-micro-grids-nelson-m...
Source:
Email:***@e4carolinas.org Email Verified
Phone:704-835-0004
Tags:Innovation, Capital, Conference
Industry:Energy
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
