ISM-New York Report On Business May 2017

-- New York City purchasing managers balanced short term uncertainty with persistent long term optimism in May, according to the survey taken by the Institute for Supply Management-New York.Three survey indices pulled back to levels not seen since before the Presidential election:(October), Employment (September), and Current Revenues (August). Despite this, forward looking optimism and expected revenues remained in growth territory.came in at 46.7 in May, falling below the breakeven point for the first time since October of 2016.Thedecreased to 70.6 in May, continuing to decrease from the 3-year high seen back in March, but staying squarely in growth territory. The six-month outlook has been a reliable short-run guide for current business conditions over time., a seasonally adjusted index, decreased to 40.3 in May, falling to the lowest level since September of 2016.rose to 55.3 in May after dropping below the breakeven point in April.News for the top line and forward guidance demonstrate forward looking optimism in May.held steady for the first time since August of 2016, breaking even at 50.0 in May.rose to 66.7 a slight increase over the 65.5 seen in April.also held steady at 50.0 in May, falling from 54.7 in April.The ISM-New York REPORT ON BUSINESS is a monthly publication of ISM-New York, an affiliate of the Institute for Supply Management.Permission is granted to duplicate, republish or quote in whole or in part with credit. For Internet access, connect to: http://www.ismny.com