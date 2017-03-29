News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ISM-New York March 2017 Report on Business
All indices - without exception - moved in a desirable direction in March. Three of them (Six-Month Outlook, Current Revenues, and Expected Revenues) notably reached the highest level seen in multiple years. Other than Prices Paid, only Employment lingers below the breakeven point.
New York Metro
Current Business Conditions came in at 56.5 in March after nearly dropping to the breakeven point in February.
The Six-Month Outlook increased to 75.6 in March, reaching the highest level of optimism reported since February of 2014. The six-month outlook has been a reliable short-run guide for current business conditions over time.
Company Specific
Employment, a seasonally adjusted index, increased to 47.7 in March, rising above the 43.2 finding in February, but falling short of breaking even. Quantity of Purchases rose to 57.4 in March, increasing for the second month in a row.
News for the top line and forward guidance continued to be positive and both hit multi-year highs. Current Revenues were 65.4 in March, the highest level since July of 2015. Expected Revenues rose to 80.0, rising to the highest level since August of 2015.
Prices Paid decreased for the fourth consecutive month, falling to 48.1 in March.
The ISM-New York REPORT ON BUSINESS is a monthly publication of ISM-New York, an affiliate of the Institute for Supply Management.
For a complete copy of our report visit our website at http://www.ismny.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse