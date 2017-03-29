 
News By Tag
* ISMNY ROB
* Report on Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Melville
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029

ISM-New York March 2017 Report on Business

 
MELVILLE, N.Y. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- New York City purchasing managers reported strong optimism in addition to a faster pace of activity in March, according to the survey taken by the Institute for Supply Management-New York.

All indices - without exception - moved in a desirable direction in March. Three of them (Six-Month Outlook, Current Revenues, and Expected Revenues) notably reached the highest level seen in multiple years. Other than Prices Paid, only Employment lingers below the breakeven point.

New York Metro
Current Business Conditions came in at 56.5 in March after nearly dropping to the breakeven point in February.

The Six-Month Outlook increased to 75.6 in March, reaching the highest level of optimism reported since February of 2014. The six-month outlook has been a reliable short-run guide for current business conditions over time.

Company Specific
Employment, a seasonally adjusted index, increased to 47.7 in March, rising above the 43.2 finding in February, but falling short of breaking even. Quantity of Purchases rose to 57.4 in March, increasing for the second month in a row.

News for the top line and forward guidance continued to be positive and both hit multi-year highs. Current Revenues were 65.4 in March, the highest level since July of 2015. Expected Revenues rose to 80.0, rising to the highest level since August of 2015.

Prices Paid decreased for the fourth consecutive month, falling to 48.1 in March.

The ISM-New York REPORT ON BUSINESS is a monthly publication of ISM-New York, an affiliate of the Institute for Supply Management.

For a complete copy of our report visit our website at http://www.ismny.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@ismnewyork.org Email Verified
Phone:8009750725
Tags:ISMNY ROB, Report on Business
Industry:Business
Location:Melville - New York - United States
Subject:Surveys
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ISM-New York, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share