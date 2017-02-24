News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ISM-New York Report On Business February 2017
With the exception of Employment, which fell below the breakeven point in February, all report indices stayed in growth territory, even as future optimism eased for the third consecutive month. Two indices - Quantity of Purchases and Current Revenues - increased over January's findings.
New York Metro
Current Business Conditions came in at 51.3 in February, continuing the slide from December's fourteen-month high.
The Six-Month Outlook decreased to 58.2 in February, continuing to ease from the eighteen month high seen in December. The six-month outlook has been a reliable short-run guide for current business conditions over time.
Company Specific
Employment, a seasonally adjusted index, decreased to 43.2 in February after rising above the breakeven point in January for only the fourth time in twelve months. Quantity of Purchases came in at 53.3 in February after briefly falling below the breakeven point in January.
News for the top line and forward guidance continued to be positive. Current Revenues were 62.1 in February, one of two indices to increase this month. Expected Revenues fell slightly to 66.7 in February, staying squarely in growth territory.
Prices Paid decreased yet again, falling to 51.8 in February.
For a complete copy of the report visit our website at http://www.ismny.com.
Contact
8009750725
***@ismnewyork.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse