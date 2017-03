ISM-New York Report On Business February 2017

Contact

8009750725

***@ismnewyork.org 8009750725

End

-- New York City purchasing managers reported slower growth while still indicating a faster pace of activity in February, according to the survey taken by the Institute for Supply Management-New York.With the exception of Employment, which fell below the breakeven point in February, all report indices stayed in growth territory, even as future optimism eased for the third consecutive month. Two indices - Quantity of Purchases and Current Revenues - increased over January's findings.came in at 51.3 in February, continuing the slide from December's fourteen-month high.Thedecreased to 58.2 in February, continuing to ease from the eighteen month high seen in December. The six-month outlook has been a reliable short-run guide for current business conditions over time.a seasonally adjusted index, decreased to 43.2 in February after rising above the breakeven point in January for only the fourth time in twelve months.came in at 53.3 in February after briefly falling below the breakeven point in January.News for the top line and forward guidance continued to be positive.were 62.1 in February, one of two indices to increase this month.fell slightly to 66.7 in February, staying squarely in growth territory.decreased yet again, falling to 51.8 in February.For a complete copy of the report visit our website at http://www.ismny.com