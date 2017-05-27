News By Tag
The Christian Olympics Revised Edition Published by SoundDoctrineMinistries.Org
Celebrating Pentecost Sunday,the birthday of the Church and the anniversary of the Opening Ceremony of the Christian Olympics.
comparison to the Christian race/life to the Olympics Games,has been revised.
SoundDoctrineMinistries.Org is now the publisher of the revised edition.
The revised editions are now in paperback and hardcover.
SoundDoctrineMinistries.Org encourages the church to endure sound doctrine.
The church endures sound doctrine when it holds up to the true teachings of the Bible in every area of the Christian Faith and life. God will reward Christians who are faithful to His Word at the Closing Ceremony.This book will help readers to discover what gold crowns and other rewards they have won.
The Opening Ceremony for the Christian Olympics began on the Day of Pentecost.This Sunday,June 4,2017 we celebrate the Anniversery of the Christian Olympics and the Birthday of the Church.
Retailers may order The Christian Olympics through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Distributors.
https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
S.E.Gregg
***@christianolympics.org
