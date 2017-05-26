 
News By Tag
* Photo Restore
* Video Transfer
* Scanning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726


Bring Your Photos And Video Memories Back to Life At Our in NYC in House Photo Lab

Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc 81st and 82 st1200 Lexington Ave NYC,NY 10028 kwphotolab@gmail.com 212 466 0707
 
 
qrclassic Lab400
qrclassic Lab400
NEW YORK - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc will work on your photos and videos in our facility.Restore your photos to print and make a beautiful heirloom album to share in your family.Your family and friends would love to have chance to see all your old film reels tthat have been stored in your garage or basement. You need to transfer your old films and film reels to a the latest digital  technology right away.  Your film may be in the stoerd properly but,if you don't get it out of the  case it will continue to fade and degrade. We can see if your reels can be restored and give you a fair estimate of the cost.Family heirloom old family films and homemade reels are more popular than ever.So,don't waste any more time and bring in that big box to our store before the next digital storage

We can convert any film format you've got. Go ahead, try us. We digitize every consumer format of film created in our studio every day. That includes 8mm, Super 8, Mini DV and VHS
We offer professional digitizing, splice-repair, flicker removal, premium mastering, and we will deliver the final product to you on premium mastered DVDs.We utilize a frame-by-frame capture method, ensuring smooth playback of your home movie reels. Our capture method records every bit of data in every frame of film.We've invested in the top professional equipment  to give you a premium product. We'll keep in touch , and return all your reels when the process is finished.

http://www.classicstudioandphotolab.com

Contact
Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc
Katherine Waldman
212 466 0707
kwphotolab@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Photo Restore, Video Transfer, Scanning
Industry:Consumer
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share