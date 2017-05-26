Bring Your Photos And Video Memories Back to Life At Our in NYC in House Photo Lab

Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc 81st and 82 st1200 Lexington Ave NYC,NY 10028 kwphotolab@gmail.com 212 466 0707

-- Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc will work on your photos and videos in our facility.Restore your photos to print and make a beautiful heirloom album to share in your family.Your family and friends would love to have chance to see all your old film reels tthat have been stored in your garage or basement. You need to transfer your old films and film reels to a the latest digital technology right away. Your film may be in the stoerd properly but,if you don't get it out of the case it will continue to fade and degrade. We can see if your reels can be restored and give you a fair estimate of the cost.Family heirloom old family films and homemade reels are more popular than ever.So,don't waste any more time and bring in that big box to our store before the next digital storageWe can convert any film format you've got. Go ahead, try us. We digitize every consumer format of film created in our studio every day. That includes 8mm, Super 8, Mini DV and VHSWe offer professional digitizing, splice-repair, flicker removal, premium mastering, and we will deliver the final product to you on premium mastered DVDs.We utilize a frame-by-frame capture method, ensuring smooth playback of your home movie reels. Our capture method records every bit of data in every frame of film.We've invested in the top professional equipment to give you a premium product. We'll keep in touch , and return all your reels when the process is finished.