Local Publisher Explains How to Submit Manuscripts for Publication
Camacho is the author of six novels about Washington DC-based African American private eye Hannibal Jones, five in the Stark and O'Brien international adventure-thriller series, and the detective novel, Beyond Blue. His short stories have been featured in several anthologies, and he is featured in the Edgar Award nominated African American Mystery Writers: A Historical and Thematic Study (http://www.amazon.com/
Camacho is also editorial director for Intrigue Publishing, a Maryland small press, and works with their authors to improve their manuscripts. He is a past president of the Maryland Writers Association, past Vice President of the Virginia Writers Club, and an active member of Mystery Writers of America, International Thriller Writers and Sisters in Crime.
The Black Writers' Guild of Maryland provides avenues of support and networking to Maryland's African-American diverse writers. The Guild offers workshops that educate writers on the aspects of writing and publishing and mentoring to youth and adults who have an interest in finding their literary voice. It also provides forums for writers to find their voice through public presentations of their work. For more on the Black Writers' Guild of Maryland email bwg@blackwritersguild.org or call 443-671-7723
Camacho's presentation is Saturday June 3 at 1 pm at the Enoch Pratt Free Library, 4330 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD.
Austin Camacho
