 
News By Tag
* Writing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

Local Publisher Explains How to Submit Manuscripts for Publication

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Writing

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Baltimore - Maryland - US

BALTIMORE - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Author and publisher Austin S. Camacho gives a talk on Successful Submission for Publication to the Black Writers Guild of Maryland on June 3, 2017. In his presentation Camacho will explain the publication process, discuss what is and what is not in the author's control, tell how to create a good submission letter, and where to send that letter for best results.

Camacho is the author of six novels about Washington DC-based African American private eye Hannibal Jones, five in the Stark and O'Brien international adventure-thriller series, and the detective novel, Beyond Blue. His short stories have been featured in several anthologies, and he is featured in the Edgar Award nominated African American Mystery Writers: A Historical and Thematic Study (http://www.amazon.com/African-American-Mystery-Writers-Historical/dp/0786433396/ref=pd_bbs_6?ie=UTF8&s=books&qid=1223665005&sr=8-6) by Frankie Y. Bailey.

Camacho is also editorial director for Intrigue Publishing, a Maryland small press, and works with their authors to improve their manuscripts. He is a past president of the Maryland Writers Association, past Vice President of the Virginia Writers Club, and an active member of Mystery Writers of America, International Thriller Writers and Sisters in Crime.

The Black Writers' Guild of Maryland provides avenues of support and networking to Maryland's African-American diverse writers. The Guild offers workshops that educate writers on the aspects of writing and publishing and mentoring to youth and adults who have an interest in finding their literary voice. It also provides forums for writers to find their voice through public presentations of their work. For more on the Black Writers' Guild of Maryland email bwg@blackwritersguild.org or call 443-671-7723

Camacho's presentation is Saturday June 3 at 1 pm at the Enoch Pratt Free Library, 4330 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD.

Contact
Austin Camacho
***@intriguepublishing.com
End
Source:Intrigue Publishing
Email:***@intriguepublishing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Intrigue Publishing, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share