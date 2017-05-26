News By Tag
Quickbooks Customers Can Now Print Checks on Blank Stock via ezCheckPrinting with No Monthly Fee
Halfpricesoft.com has saved Quickbooks customers money when utilizing the latest edition of ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo, as it does not charge additional annual or monthly fees to use the program. Test drive at www.halfpricesoft.com
"QuickBooks and Quicken customers can rest easy when utilizing the latest ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo to print checks on blank stockand never worry about recurring or annual renewal fees." said Halfpricesoft.com founder, Dr. Ge
ezCheckPrinting is the easy-to-use and affordable check writer that allows customers to print professional-
To take advantage of this QuickBooks and Quicken printing feature, user needs to install both ezCheckPrinting software and the virtual printer on their machine. New customers can download the trial version of ezCheckPrinting, online athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
Unique features are listed below:
- Print checks and stubs on blank stock in one step from QuickBooks desktop version, network version and online version.
- Print Pre-printed check with MICR encoding to fill in manually later
- Print checks with logo, signature and extra labels.
- Print check draft to collect fund via phone, fax and internet
- Support multiple accounts with no extra charge
Virtual Printer is the optional add-on for QuickBooks and Quicken customers. With this new virtual printer, QuickBooks users no longer have to enter check data manually to take advantage of the blank stock printing features. Simply select this ezCheckPrinting Virtual Printer as the current printer, and print checks from QuickBooks and Quicken.
Starting at $69 for the QuickBooks compatible version (ezCheckPrinting single user plus Virtual Printer), ezCheckPrinting makes professional looking checks and automated check writing accessible to any size business.
Customers can make sure the check software is compatible for their company without obligation before purchasing. To learn more about how to print QuickBooks checks on blank stock easily, visithttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and ezACH Deposit software. Today, software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of valuable clients. This software also assists small business owners in simplifying their payroll processing and business management.
Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
