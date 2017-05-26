News By Tag
Wildlife Friendly Enterprise Network Welcomes Wild Kaapi™ as 1st Certified Coffee Company in World
Wild Kaapi™ empowers coffee drinkers to do good with every cup of Certified Wildlife Friendly™ coffee
Wild Kaapi™ emerged out of a scientific effort to measure on-farm biodiversity, market dynamics and the management actions of more than 1100 farmers in India's Western Ghats. The Western Ghats of India are a global biodiversity hotspot home to the largest population of wild tigers, elephants and endemic amphibians and birds found anywhere on the planet. The coffee landscapes of Karnataka present ideal conditions for promoting wildlife-friendly practices in coffee production.
Wild Kaapi's coffee is sourced from coffee farms that are now certified Wildlife Friendly™ through rigorous scientific audits for birds, butterflies, mammals, amphibians and trees. The vision for the company is to build sustainable livelihoods and create a network of coffee growers who foster thriving populations of wildlife on their lands while delivering the highest quality of freshly roasted coffee to consumers.
Avinash Sosale co-founder of Wild Kaapi™ explains "Our company has established new standards for supporting wildlife on coffee farms in the Ghats by through a certification program which incorporates local expertise and knowledge optimizing the ecological, social and economic value of coffee production landscapes. We believe innovation and partnerships based on rigorous science will forge new paths for conservation."
At launch Wild Kaapi™offers single origin coffees from Wildlife Friendly™ farms in the Chikmagalur District in Karnataka, the birthplace of coffee in India. The freshly roasted coffee is sold online at www.wildkaapi.com and can be custom ground to the coffee connoisseur brewing preferences be it an Aeropress, Chemex or Moka Pot.
"Agricultural lands are increasingly important as critical refuges and corridors for wildlife globally who are facing multiple threats from climate change to habitat conversion" said Julie Stein, Executive Director and co-founder of WFEN. "We are thrilled to welcome Wild Kaapi™ as the first Wildlife Friendly™ coffee company in the world. Wild Kaapi™ sets a high standard for ensuring biodiversity on coffee farms in India's Western Ghats truly ensuring that we as consumers are empowered to support wildlife conservation and sustainable agricultural with every cup of coffee – a true triple bottom line win."
