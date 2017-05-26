 
News By Tag
* Coffee
* Wildlife
* Wildlife Friendly
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

Wildlife Friendly Enterprise Network Welcomes Wild Kaapi™ as 1st Certified Coffee Company in World

Wild Kaapi™ empowers coffee drinkers to do good with every cup of Certified Wildlife Friendly™ coffee
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Coffee
Wildlife
Wildlife Friendly

Industry:
Environment

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
Awards

BANGALORE, India - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- TheWildlife Friendly Enterprise Network (http://wildlifefriendly.org/) (WFEN), a global community dedicated to the development of products and tourism that contribute to the conservation of threatened wildlife and to the economic vitality of rural landscapes, is pleased to announce the awarding of Wildlife Friendly™ Certification to Wild Kaapi (https://wildkaapi.com)™ coffee company.

Wild Kaapi™ emerged out of a scientific effort to measure on-farm biodiversity, market dynamics and the management actions of more than 1100 farmers in India's Western Ghats. The Western Ghats of India are a global biodiversity hotspot home to the largest population of wild tigers, elephants and endemic amphibians and birds found anywhere on the planet. The coffee landscapes of Karnataka present ideal conditions for promoting wildlife-friendly practices in coffee production.

Wild Kaapi's coffee is sourced from coffee farms that are now certified Wildlife Friendly™ through rigorous scientific audits for birds, butterflies, mammals, amphibians and trees. The vision for the company is to build sustainable livelihoods and create a network of coffee growers who foster thriving populations of wildlife on their lands while delivering the highest quality of freshly roasted coffee to consumers.

Avinash Sosale co-founder of Wild Kaapi™ explains "Our company has established new standards for supporting wildlife on coffee farms in the Ghats by through a certification program which incorporates local expertise and knowledge optimizing the ecological, social and economic value of coffee production landscapes. We believe innovation and partnerships based on rigorous science will forge new paths for conservation."

At launch Wild Kaapi™offers single origin coffees from Wildlife Friendly™ farms in the Chikmagalur District in Karnataka, the birthplace of coffee in India. The freshly roasted coffee is sold online at www.wildkaapi.com and can be custom ground to the coffee connoisseur brewing preferences be it an Aeropress, Chemex or Moka Pot.

"Agricultural lands are increasingly important as critical refuges and corridors for wildlife globally who are facing multiple threats from climate change to habitat conversion" said Julie Stein, Executive Director and co-founder of WFEN. "We are thrilled to welcome Wild Kaapi™ as the first Wildlife Friendly™ coffee company in the world.  Wild Kaapi™ sets a high standard for ensuring biodiversity on coffee farms in India's Western Ghats truly ensuring that we as consumers are empowered to support wildlife conservation and sustainable agricultural with every cup of coffee – a true triple bottom line win."

Contact
Julie Stein
***@wildlifefriendly.org
End
Source:
Email:***@wildlifefriendly.org Email Verified
Tags:Coffee, Wildlife, Wildlife Friendly
Industry:Environment
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wildlife Friendly Enterprise Network PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share