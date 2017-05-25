News By Tag
Free CPR Training at Knoxville Farmer's Market
Prime Medical Training has partnered with the local American Heart Association and Rita's Ice to provide free CPR training to the Knoxville community this Saturday, June 3rd from 9am-2pm at the Market Square Farmer's Market.
June 1st-7th is National CPR Week and Mayor Rogergo has also declared this week as Knoxville CPR Awareness week. In light of this, we want to educate as many people as possible about how to respond in the event of a witnessed cardiac arrest.
"Over 80% of cardiac arrests happen outside of a hospital.", said founder, Andrew Randazzo. "The chance of survival for a cardiac arrest victim greatly depends on the average bystander being able to recognize the emergency and provide high quality CPR"
· Learning how to perform CPR takes no more than 15min.
· Those who participate have an opportunity to spin the wheel for a chance to win free Rita's Ice
· This CPR training does not provide certifications for those who need it for work.
About: Prime Medical Training is the leader in continuing medical education. We train individuals and organizations in CPR, ACLS, active shooter response, wilderness medicine, and more. We strive to set the standard, instill a love for learning, and help people take pride in their profession. https://primemedicaltraining.com
