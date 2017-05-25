 
Industry News





FDA Confirmed to Speak at ACI's FDA Boot Camp – Devices Edition

 
 
ACI’s FDA Boot Camp – Devices Edition
NEW YORK - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Now in its fifth year, ACI's FDA Boot Camp – Devices Editionis returning to Chicago on July 26-28.  New this year is our Ripped from the Headlines session, covering key developments such as the 21st Century Cures Act, Cybersecurity, and Digital Health, and a beefed up faculty, a majority who have held various high-level positions at FDA.

Whether you are a litigator, industry in-house counsel, business or investment expert, medical, regulatory affairs, or compliance professional, ACI's FDA Boot Camp – Devices Edition will provide you with the tools you need to have a strong working knowledge of core FDA regulatory competencies.

Here are just a few of the reasons not to miss this premier event:

Hear from Jonette Foy, Ph.D., Associate Director for Policy (Acting), CDER, FDA as she presents our keynote address.

• Network with renowned FDA devices attorneys.

• Learn how to travel through the approval process expeditiously by gaining a greater understanding of the regulation of clinical trials, IDEs, 510(k) clearance, and PMAs.

• Our Skills Session: Tips and Strategies for Communicating with FDA, led by speakers with a combined 30+ years' experience working at FDA, will delve deep into practical tips and suggestions for building a positive relationship with FDA throughout the approval process and beyond.

Full information on the forum can be found at http://AmericanConference.com/FDABootCamp-Devices

