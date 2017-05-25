 
News By Tag
* Lunchbag
* Lunch Box
* Food
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cumming
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625

Freezer-Safe Lunchbag by Chillax

 
CUMMING, Ga. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Chillax has created an insulated lunch bagto solve all of your lunch issues. This eco friendly lunch box is perfect for all adults and children because it's effortless to clean. It will also keep baby food, pouches, and milk cool, so you can now store plenty of baby food to take to the sitter's.The cooler bag has various sections to help you with your fitness journey. You'll be able to hold a large amount of fruits, salads, and water bottles for your day. It's durable, long-lasting, and will keep your food from getting spoiled. This thermal lunch box allows you to keep your hot and cold items separately. Its impeccable design features a soft handle, as well as, an adjustable strap, which makes it easy to carry! Need your beverages to be even colder? Pop in a couple of Chillax's non-toxic gel ice packs. Each miniature ice cube will keep your drinks at icy temperatures.

Get your premium lunch bag here: www.amazon.com/dp/B06XHZ78RS

Want to order the reusable ice cubes as well? Just visit: www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Lunchbag, Lunch Box, Food
Industry:Home
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share