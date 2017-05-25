News By Tag
AMD to Participate at Warfighter Symposium
American Medical Depot President of Government Business, Beverly Kuykendall, will participate in a panel discussion about the work of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and North Carolina Veterans Affairs Facilities, specifically the requirements and acquisition processes for medical material services. Kuykendall, on behalf of AMD, will discuss the ongoing Department of Veterans Affairs Med-Surg Prime Vendor Program. This will include a look at how AMD expanded operations to best serve VA facilities and meet same day and next day delivery requirements.
Said AMD President, Akhil Agrawal, "We continue to deliver service, technology, and customer-specific tools that make is seamless for VA hospitals to receive their medical supplies in a timely manner. Our team works with extreme dedication to maintain an open stream of communication with our VA customers, and deliver the best experience."
For more information or to register, visit: http://www.ncmbc.us/
About American Medical Depot
AMD is a leading healthcare supply chain solutions company based in Miramar, FL that uses technology and insight to provide smarter ways for clients to manage medical supplies and equipment utilization within complex healthcare supply chains. Having provided innovative supply chain solutions to healthcare providers for more than 20 years, AMD continually executes proven value-add models, combined with deep industry experience and strong leadership in order to deliver smarter and more cost-efficient turnkey solutions for government and commercial markets. For more information visit www.amdnext.com, or follow us on Facebook (AMDNext), LinkedIn (AMD-solutions)
About the North Carolina Military Business Center
The North Carolina Military Business Center (NCMBC) is a business development entity of the North Carolina Community College System, headquartered at Fayetteville Technical Community College (FTCC). The mission of the NCMBC is to leverage military and other federal business opportunities to expand the economy, grow jobs and improve quality of life in North Carolina.
The NCMBC's primary goal is to increase federal revenues for businesses in North Carolina. With six major military bases, 116 National Guard and 40 Army Reserve facilities and the third highest number of uniformed military personnel in the country, the State of North Carolina created the NCMBC to leverage opportunities with these installations and with DoD commands worldwide.
The NCMBC connects North Carolina firms to current government contracting opportunities in two ways – with a team of business development specialists across the state who also provide technical services, and electronically with www.MatchForce.org.
