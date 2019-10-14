News By Tag
American Medical Depot, Agrawal Family Foundation and Others Team Up for Hurricane Relief Effort
By: American Medical Depot
In addition to AMD's donation of medical supplies exceeding a value of $100K, the Foundation's unwavering commitment to the growth and sustainability of community through education, funded the travel and lodging of medical students to the Bahamas to staff makeshift clinics and provide medical treatment to locals. Dr. Mavara Agrawal said, "it is a unique opportunity for students to care for those in need and experience the importance of giving back to the community - A core principal of the Foundation."
Dr. Jason Radick, AMD's Chief Medical Officer also traveled to the Bahamas on the first cargo plane with donations. He was on hand to oversee the delivery of three truckloads and 31 pallets of supplies. Dr. Radick met with local physicians and key stakeholders to understand the challenges faced by our neighbors and how AMD can provide support as they rebuild. American Medical Depot continues to garner further support from medical product manufacturers by making appeals for donations of critical medical supplies and exploring options for additional future contributions to the relief effort.
About AMD
AMD is a leading healthcare supply chain solutions company that leverages technology to provide smarter ways for clients to manage medical supplies and equipment utilization within complex supply chains. AMD currently services Veteran's hospital facilities across the Eastern seaboard as part of an effort designed to streamline procurement. For over 25 years AMD has executed proven value-add models in order to deliver smarter and more cost-efficient solutions for government and commercial markets. For more information, visit https://www.amdnext.com.
About Nova Southeastern University School of Health Care Sciences
The College of Health Care Sciences provides professionals with the skills necessary for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease and disability. With an unwavering commitment to ethical practice, the College advances research, scholarship, and the development of leadership skills utilizing traditional educational methods and distance learning.
About the United Way of Broward County
For 80 years, United Way of Broward County has united the community to tackle the most complex, critical challenges and create long-lasting positive change. It's core mission is: United, we stand up for those who can't stand up for themselves, united we confront those who are working hard and falling short and united we fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community.
