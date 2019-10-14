 
News By Tag
* American Medical Depot
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miramar
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2019
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

American Medical Depot, Agrawal Family Foundation and Others Team Up for Hurricane Relief Effort

By: American Medical Depot
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* American Medical Depot

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Miramar - Florida - US

Subject:
* Projects

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Oct. 12, 2019 - PRLog -- Responding to the recent devastation of the Abaco Islands, Northern Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, American Medical Depot (AMD), a local South Florida medical supply distribution company founded by brothers Sukrit and Akhil Agrawal quickly mobilized and partnered with local organizations to provide emergency medical supplies. The Agrawal Family Foundation, anchored by Akhil's wife Dr. Mavara Agrawal, joined with AMD to deploy resources in response to the most intense storm on record to hit the Bahamas. The Agrawal Family Foundation and American Medical Depot were the perfect conduit to collaborate with Nova Southeastern University (NSU) and the United Way of Broward County to provide much needed relief to our neighbors just to the southeast of Florida. "I am proud and thankful for the opportunity for our teams to join efforts and work together towards helping those in need. Community is a significant core value in fulfillment of NSU's mission, as well as a personal priority and key initiative," added Dr. Fred Lippman, Chancellor of the NSU's Health Professions Division.

In addition to AMD's donation of medical supplies exceeding a value of $100K, the Foundation's unwavering commitment to the growth and sustainability of community through education, funded the travel and lodging of medical students to the Bahamas to staff makeshift clinics and provide medical treatment to locals.  Dr. Mavara Agrawal said, "it is a unique opportunity for students to care for those in need and experience the importance of giving back to the community - A core principal of the Foundation."

Dr. Jason Radick, AMD's Chief Medical Officer also traveled to the Bahamas on the first cargo plane with donations. He was on hand to oversee the delivery of three truckloads and 31 pallets of supplies. Dr. Radick met with local physicians and key stakeholders to understand the challenges faced by our neighbors and how AMD can provide support as they rebuild. American Medical Depot continues to garner further support from medical product manufacturers by making appeals for donations of critical medical supplies and exploring options for additional future contributions to the relief effort.

About AMD
AMD is a leading healthcare supply chain solutions company that leverages technology to provide smarter ways for clients to manage medical supplies and equipment utilization within complex supply chains. AMD currently services Veteran's hospital facilities across the Eastern seaboard as part of an effort designed to streamline procurement. For over 25 years AMD has executed proven value-add models in order to deliver smarter and more cost-efficient solutions for government and commercial markets. For more information, visit https://www.amdnext.com.

About Nova Southeastern University School of Health Care Sciences
The College of Health Care Sciences provides professionals with the skills necessary for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease and disability. With an unwavering commitment to ethical practice, the College advances research, scholarship, and the development of leadership skills utilizing traditional educational methods and distance learning.

About the United Way of Broward County
For 80 years, United Way of Broward County has united the community to tackle the most complex, critical challenges and create long-lasting positive change. It's core mission is: United, we stand up for those who can't stand up for themselves, united we confront those who are working hard and falling short and united we fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community.

Contact
American Medical Depot
***@amdnext.com
End
Email:***@amdnext.com Email Verified
Tags:American Medical Depot
Industry:Health
Location:Miramar - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 14, 2019
AMD Next News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2019 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share