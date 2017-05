AMD Empowers Veterans in Business at the 2017 VETS Conference

Spread the Word

-- American Medical Depot (AMD) supports initiatives that empower Veteran Small Business Owners and expand set aside business opportunities. To this end, AMD will participate in the Veteran Entrepreneur Training Symposium (VETS) that begins on June 12, 2017 in Norfolk, Virginia. The event is hosted by the National Veteran Small Business Coalition (NVSBC) and is geared towards providing Veterans with the knowledge and relationships they need to grow into business owners that are adept at providing services to the Federal Government.American Medical Depot recognizes the value of unique forums like VETS. This event joins Federal agencies, prime contractors, and Veteran businesses to share knowledge on how Veteran-owned businesses can take full advantage of set asides on Federal contract opportunities. Conference breakout sessions include valuable insight into building growth strategies, teaming for success, and creating a marketing presence and capability statement that impacts.Said AMD President of Government Business, Beverly Kuykendall, "There is no better way to achieve success than helping the next business experience success in their own right. That begins with sharing knowledge. American Medical Depot with always support groups that empower those wanting to make positive change."For more information on the National Veteran Small Business Coalition and the upcoming Veteran Entrepreneur Training Symposium, visit http://www.veterantrainingsymposium.com/ AMD is a leading healthcare supply chain solutions company based in Miramar, FL that uses technology and insight to provide smarter ways for clients to manage medical supplies and equipment utilization within complex healthcare supply chains. Having provided innovative supply chain solutions to healthcare providers for more than 20 years, AMD continually executes proven value-add models, combined with deep industry experience and strong leadership in order to deliver smarter and more cost-efficient turnkey solutions for government and commercial markets. For more information visit www.amdnext.com , or follow us on Facebook (AMDNext), LinkedIn (AMD-solutions), or Twitter (AMD_NEXT).The National Veteran Small Business Coalition is the "VOICE" of the Veteran-Owned and Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB and SDVOSB's) communities. Through proactive research, collaboration, and policy recommendations, the NVSBC is your voice to the Federal government and on the Hill.NVSBC brings clarity and thoughtfulness to overcoming the barriers of a productive government/industry partnership. Members benefit front training and insight into the latest regulations, industry trends, and other areas that impact our community, including Veteran Entrepreneur Training Symposiums (VETS) conferences, First Call newsletter, breakfast sessions, and Chapter dinners.