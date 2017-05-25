News By Tag
VIKTRE Selected as One of the TOP 10 finalists by the HYPE Jury
We are pleased to announce that VIKTRE has been selected as one of the TOP 10 finalists by the HYPE Jury and are officially invited to present & compete at the Sports Innovation (SPIN) FINAL alongside the UEFA Champions League Final.
The SPIN FINAL will take place on June 2nd, 2017 at the Postgraduate Teaching Centre of Cardiff University's Business School, Cardiff, UK. 2 Column, Cardiff University, Cardiff, UK.
"This nomination is a reflection of our efforts and commitment to bring elite international athletes together on the same platform," said Kamar Shah, Chief Content Officer for VIKTRE. "We have an outstanding group of athletes that are networking and sharing stories."
Kamar Shah, Chief Content Officer, at VIKTRE will be presenting in Cardiff and is available for media interviews.
About VIKTRE:
"VIKTRE is the content publishing platform of choice for the world's greatest athletes. With more than 1,000 athletes representing 250 million social media followers globally, VIKTRE is the source for all stories an athlete should tell.
Notable VIKTRE athletes include: Twenty three-time gold medalist Michael Phelps; Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, NFL All- Pro Ezekiel Elliott; two-time Stanley Cup Champion and NHL Hall of Famer Phil Esposito; two-time World Champion PGA Golfer Ian Poulter; all time F1 race leader Rubens Barrichello;
About HYPE:
The HYPE Foundation formed the largest sports innovation ecosystem with over 20,000 leaders and key decision makers in the field of sports, including sports and tech global brands, academia, investors and startups. HYPE initiates global competitions, teaming up with Google Asics, Microsoft, and Sky Sports among others.
In 2017 HYPE Foundation will conduct 6 global Sports Innovation (SPIN) Finals alongside major global sports events, acceleration programs, running the TOP 50 Program, that incorporate the most innovative startups in the world of sports. HYPE Foundation is the impact division of MG Equity partners, (EMGI), a British investment house, operating since 2003, a Member of the IHUB.EU - A European Union organization.
For more information visit: www.hype-foundation.org
