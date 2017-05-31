 
News By Tag
* Texas History
* Kristin West
* David Lee Garza
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


"Hooge Hill" Receives Marker From The Texas Historical Commission

Celebrities and officials help to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famed grocery and general store
 
 
Hooge Hill Historical Marker, Photo courtesy of Bruce Eichman Photography
Hooge Hill Historical Marker, Photo courtesy of Bruce Eichman Photography
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Texas History
* Kristin West
* David Lee Garza

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* San Antonio - Texas - US

Subject:
* Features

SAN ANTONIO - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hooge family purchased the land in 1917 and they began their grocery store in the 1920s. the store served the community until its demise in the 1960's. The property which still has the remains of the old store standing on it now boasts a Texas Historical Marker as well. Judith Hooge, known to many as music teacher and church organist, still resides on the property. Ms Hooge says "The store became noteworthy for its dedication to the community in many ways." The Hooge family not only helped to make Poteet's strawberries famous, not only by selling them in the store, but they were also one of the most influential growers of the fruit as well.

The festivities began with a blessing from Reverend Monsignor John Wagner, who also recounted his long-standing association with the Hooge family, and the many nights he spent at their dinner tables. Boy Scout Troop 194 from Pleasanton was also represented and played the role of Color Guard. Atascosa County Historical Society Chair Barbra Morris Westbrook, acted as Master of ceremonies, discussing the Texas Historical Society, the rigors of obtaining a marker, and the marker's significance. MS Westbrook then introduced MS Hooge and her daughter, famed Hollywood actress, Kristin West to discuss the history of the family and unveil the marker to the world. The ceremony concluded with a benediction by Kenneth Montgomery, Minister, Saving Grace Ministries, who is also a member of the Hooge family.

As one of the most visible programs of the Texas Historical Commission (THC), historical markers commemorate diverse topics in Texas history, including: the history and architecture of houses, commercial and public buildings, religious congregations, and military sites; events that changed the course of local and state history; and individuals who have made lasting contributions to our state, community organizations, and businesses.

Historical markers can be found in all 254 Texas counties. Age, significance, and architectural requirements govern the eligibility of topics and sites when applying for either a subject marker, Historic Texas Cemetery marker, or a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark marker.

In addition to MS West, and MS Westbrook,   celebrities attending included member of the Tejano Hall of Fame and 3 time Grammy winner David Lee Garza(who said he was honored to be a part of the ceremony), Judge Mike Pascarella, County Commissioner Eliseo Perez,  members of the  Poteet Strawberry Festival Association and many members of the Atascosa County Historical Commission including Vice-Chair Bruce Eichman.

The festivities concluded with red carpet ceremony and an old fashioned ice cream social, with Poteet strawberry ice cream and pink cake being served as a reference to a time the store sold these items.

For more information on the Atascosa County Historical Comission: http://www.atascosacountytexas.net/Historical/Historical.htm

Contact
Matt's Marketing Public Relations and Management
***@mattsmarketing.com
End
Source:Hooge Hill
Email:***@mattsmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Texas History, Kristin West, David Lee Garza
Industry:Event
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 31, 2017
Matts Marketing Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share