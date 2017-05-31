News By Tag
"Hooge Hill" Receives Marker From The Texas Historical Commission
Celebrities and officials help to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the famed grocery and general store
The festivities began with a blessing from Reverend Monsignor John Wagner, who also recounted his long-standing association with the Hooge family, and the many nights he spent at their dinner tables. Boy Scout Troop 194 from Pleasanton was also represented and played the role of Color Guard. Atascosa County Historical Society Chair Barbra Morris Westbrook, acted as Master of ceremonies, discussing the Texas Historical Society, the rigors of obtaining a marker, and the marker's significance. MS Westbrook then introduced MS Hooge and her daughter, famed Hollywood actress, Kristin West to discuss the history of the family and unveil the marker to the world. The ceremony concluded with a benediction by Kenneth Montgomery, Minister, Saving Grace Ministries, who is also a member of the Hooge family.
As one of the most visible programs of the Texas Historical Commission (THC), historical markers commemorate diverse topics in Texas history, including: the history and architecture of houses, commercial and public buildings, religious congregations, and military sites; events that changed the course of local and state history; and individuals who have made lasting contributions to our state, community organizations, and businesses.
Historical markers can be found in all 254 Texas counties. Age, significance, and architectural requirements govern the eligibility of topics and sites when applying for either a subject marker, Historic Texas Cemetery marker, or a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark marker.
In addition to MS West, and MS Westbrook, celebrities attending included member of the Tejano Hall of Fame and 3 time Grammy winner David Lee Garza(who said he was honored to be a part of the ceremony), Judge Mike Pascarella, County Commissioner Eliseo Perez, members of the Poteet Strawberry Festival Association and many members of the Atascosa County Historical Commission including Vice-Chair Bruce Eichman.
The festivities concluded with red carpet ceremony and an old fashioned ice cream social, with Poteet strawberry ice cream and pink cake being served as a reference to a time the store sold these items.
For more information on the Atascosa County Historical Comission: http://www.atascosacountytexas.net/
